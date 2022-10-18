Kansas Overseas Appreciated by the Government Of India (Finance Ministry)

Kansas Overseas has been acknowledged by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, for prompt filing of returns and payment of Goods and Services Tax in Financial Year 2021-22. The Indian Government has initiated steps to directly communicate to the GST taxpayers about their contribution.

When we spoke to the Kansas Overseas Director, Ms Hima Bindu P., about the acknowledgement from the Government, she said, “we are glad to receive appreciation from the Government for fulfilling our obligation”. She further said that the company takes its responsibilities seriously toward the Government, the company’s clients, and its staff.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Hyderabad, Kansas Overseas Careers is well-known for its services in the visa industry. In a span of 9 years, the company has progressed in leaps and bounds, making it a premier consultant in India. When we look closely, the popularity of this company has soared all these years rapidly.

Currently, over 8,000 people search Kansas Overseas online in India and many more abroad. The company is primarily known for its services forCanadian immigration, followed by study visas for various countries and other visa categories. It is also among the first consultants based in India to get aUK Global Talent visa (GTV) for its client.

The UK’s GT visa is a complex application that needs a lot of documentation and preparation. Since many of its staff have over a decade of experience in UK visa processing, it was easier for the company to file and obtain the GT visa for the UK. It also got an endorsement from Tech Nation for its another client for the same visa type.

The reviews of Kansas are impressive too. It has a Google review of 4.6 on average for its Hyderabad branches, 4.7 stars for the Bangalore branch, 4.8 stars for Chennai and 4.6 for the Thane branch. Besides this, it has been named “Brand of the Year” in 2019 by the CEO magazine and awarded as the most trusted consultant for two consecutive years by Silicon India

Looking at the current trend, it is likely that the company is one to watch out for in this space. It is believed that Kansas Overseas will be adding more products in the near future. The company is also expected to venture into closely-related fields like travel, hospitality and education.

For more information, call 1800-102-0109/040-40307055 or visitwww.kansaz.in

