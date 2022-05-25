Karan Kapoor: First Mr World from Kanpur

Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Karan knew nothing about physique sport but being a fat kid, he was given a try at it and immediately fell in love with fitness, and just two years later, he joined the gym and started his training.

About his beginning in the fitness, Karan said, “My childhood bullying and reprimand for being a big kid motivated me to continue on my fitness path. It had a big influence on me at the time, so I started working out when I was in eighth grade, around the age of 13-14. After graduating from high school, I began training at home and going to the gym to build my body.”

“I started my career as a fitness model when I competed for Mr. UP in 2017. Since then, I haven’t looked back, focusing on continually improving myself and helping others get in shape,” Karan added.

The Mr World championship was organized by the Fitness International Federation (FIF) with the support of its World President Dennis Tew and Athlete Director Manvir Mander and team.

Harminder Dulowal, President of FIF India, which the Indian team participated in under his tutelage, said: “Various bodybuilding competitions in different categories were held. As a result, six Indian athletes won 15 medals, including five golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes. The medal winners were Ankush, Bhupinder Singh, and Deepak from Punjab, Karan Kapoor from Uttar Pradesh, and Dilip Dauji and Sushil Kumar from Himachal Pradesh.”

The World Bodybuilding Championships took place in Singapore on April 3, and Karan was named the Mr World in the overall pro category at the 2022 FIF Dennis Worldwide Classic Pro/Am.

Early Life and Background

Hails from a Punjabi family, Karan, the youngest of his parents’ four children, completed his studies at Stepping Stones Intermediate College in 2012 and his bachelor’s degree at C.S.J.M University in 2016.

Since his school days, Karan was very much driven by fitness because he wasn’t kind of a slim kid, and being fat; people started calling him fat. This thing hit him because Karan was a very active kid and used to participate in cultural activities and sports at his school. So he started proper gyming when he was in 10th standard, and from there onwards, it continued, and fitness became Karan’s lifestyle.

Karan was very passionate about fitness, and after watching the Vidyut Jammwal in Force movie, he decided to try it out professionally to inspire others and set a new example in society. So there, he started his physique athlete journey.

Karan participated in several national and international competitions, after which he has been loved by many people, especially the youth. In this regard, Karan said: “My primary reason for being a fitness model is mainly to inspire youth and set an example for society so that people can take fitness seriously and make it their lifestyle.”

Difference between Bodybuilding and Physique Sport

Regarding the difference between Bodybuilding and Physique Sport, Karan tells us that bodybuilding is the mother and physique sport is a branch, basically a subcategory of it. But since bodybuilding falls under the weight criteria, there are huge differences.

Secondly, bodybuilding is not about fashion, and the judges will only judge you for your muscular development. So, I chose physique sport because I already have clear thoughts that I need to promote fitness. And physique sport is what you need to be presentable with the right amount of muscles.

That is the definition of physique sports. Of course, in bodybuilding, one is not allowed to wear fashion-kind stuff as it is a hard core sport, but physique sport is about your presentation and the overall symmetry of your body.

Karan’s Fitness Mantra

About his fitness mantra, Karan said: “My fitness credo is taking the fitness as a lifestyle and not just take it according to the time. Everyone says education is their fundamental right, but I believe fitness is a fundamental right for everyone because once you are physically and mentally fit, your personal and professional life can be fantastic, and it all helps you keep going.”

“My fitness credo is the same - eat well, exercise, think positively, and have a good and strong relationship with yourself, which I think is really important because you’ll be with yourself until your last breath,” Karan added.

Karan’s Major Achievements

2017 Mr. UP - 4th

2019 Mr. Asia - 6th

2019 Mr. North INDIA - 4th

2020 Mr. Punjab - 1st

2020 Mr. North INDIA - 3rd

2021 Mr. INDIA - 3rd

2021 Mr. UP - 2nd

2021 Mr. North INDIA - 3rd

2022 Mr. Himachal 2021 NPC - 1st overall

2022 Mr. INDIA- 1st

2022 Mr. North INDIA - 2nd

2022 Mr. Punjab - 2nd

2022 Mr. World- 1st overall

In his message to those who want to transform, Karan said: “One of the things I want to say is that anyone can do anything in this world, from transforming to going to the next level. So keep believing in yourself, keep going, and never give up. That’s it. Consistency is the real effort, and people need to understand that it’s also the only key to success.”

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mekarankapoor

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000521404309

