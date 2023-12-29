Karigari's Spice Trail: A Journey from Punjabi Bagh to Dehradun, Bangalore, Dubai, and London!

A brand synonymous with great Indian cuisine, Karigari Restaurant is poised to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts with the opening of its new outlets in Punjabi Bagh, Dehradun, and Bangalore in December. Leading the initiative is famous chef and culinary artist Harpal Singh Sokhi, who promises a contemporary twist on traditional Indian flavors.

The company's commitment to exposing its specialty food to a wide client base is demonstrated by the inauguration of the Karigari outlets in Punjabi Bagh, Dehradun, and Bangalore. These locations' cozy, inviting ambiance has been carefully planned to provide patrons with a genuine eating experience that honors the lengthy tradition of Indian cuisine.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, of Karigari, expressed his happiness at the expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to bring the Karigari experience to the thriving communities of Punjabi Bagh, Dehradun, and Bangalore." Our culinary philosophy is around the inventiveness of Indian flavors, and we are eager to share our passion with fellow food enthusiasts."

And the good times don't end there. By adding additional locations in Dubai and London, Karigari is not only growing domestically but also leaving its imprint abroad. This expansion offers a new gastronomic experience in addition to signifying the brand's growing reach.

The inventive techniques, dishes, and desserts that enrich the dining experience will be shown in the new outlets, which will have a combination of classic and modern aspects. Concerning the global expansion, Chef Sokhi stated, "We're not done yet. We aim to spread the Karigari spirit to a global audience, showcasing the authentic flavors and inventive cooking that define Indian cuisine. Our global culinary journey doesn't stop in London or Dubai."

Karigari Restaurant is changing the way people eat by introducing innovative culinary options. Eating enthusiasts worldwide may anticipate excitement as other facilities, like as those in Punjabi Bagh, Dehradun, and Bangalore, are scheduled to open soon. Additionally, there are plans to extend overseas to Dubai and London. For further updates, stay tuned for Karigari's gastronomic journey and the delectable treats waiting around.

About Karigari Restaurant

Leading chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's Karigari Restaurant is a gourmet paradise. Karigari delivers an exceptional and enjoyable eating experience, dedicated to maintaining the authenticity of Indian flavors while incorporating a contemporary touch. A testament to its commitment to bringing the depths of Indian cuisine to a worldwide clientele is the restaurant's growth into new markets and locations.

