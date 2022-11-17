Karishma V Singh-led Thakur School of Global Education Revolutionising Education

As one of the leading schools in Kandivali, Mumbai, Thakur School of Global Education provides its students with a top-notch learning atmosphere. As a well-known international school in Mumbai, TSGE offers an incredibly inclusive environment for young adults to open their minds and discover the opportunities that lie ahead of them.

While many schools offer the Cambridge Curriculum – Thakur Global School takes pride at being in complete synergy with the Cambridge curriculum and being truly global in their approach, without losing sight of the core Indian values. They are an IGCSE board that sets out to make its learners reflective, responsible, innovative, and confident – equipping them with the necessary life skills.



The A and AS levels at Thakur School are truly a gold standard for education for children preparing for competitive exams. What’s special about this International School in Kandivali is their farsightedness into the future. They empower kids to make their own decisions and career choices – making them truly future-ready.

They are a legitimate Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE) school that focuses on creating young and talented individuals who are destined to become global leaders.

Thakur School of Global Education has opportunities for every student that walks through its doors. They provide a world-class education that will prepare them for success in any and every career path they take. And Thakur School of Global Education does just that.

Ms.Karishma V Singh

They are a dynamic team of dedicated teachers and staff who are building upon the vision and mission of trustee – Ms. Karishma V Singh.

Karishma V Singh believes that there is potential in every child and our job as educators and teachers is to not only identify it but to provide them with an environment where it can be nourished and tended to in a proper way that’s unique to every child.

Karishma V Singh is a pioneer of education in the country and is dedicated to revolutionizing the standard of education for all future learners.

Ms. Karishma Singh is an excellent leader who knows how to get the best out of her team. Thakur School of Global Education is a top Cambridge school that offers a variety of educational programs and projects.Thakur School of Global Education is a unique school that emphasizes collaboration between staff, students, and parents to provide a variety of educational programs and projects.

The school's infrastructure is top-notch, especially when compared to other schools in Kandivali and Mumbai. In addition to the school grounds, their top-notch math, science, computer, biology, and physics labs are equipped with the best tools for students to participate in practical learning. The school has many amenities to help children participate in extracurricular activities, including an exclusive dance room, a full library with digital and e-learning options, a music room with modern-day instruments, and a court for indoor and outdoor sports. The highlight of the school is their AR-VR room that not only excites the students but makes them fond of learning new things.

They are an ever-growing school and under the leadership of Karishma V Singh, TSGE is growing the number of enrolments while maintaining small class sizes. Ms.Karishma Singh truly believes to ensure that concepts are effectively delivered and learning outcomes are met teacher-student ratio should be optimal.

It is widely recognised that bricks and mortar alone are not enough to achieve learning outcomes. It is the quality and experience of the teaching faculty which produces excellent results for students. And everyone at the Teaching staff at TSGE goes through rigorous training in order to upskill themselves.

Our certified and trained faculty prepares and trains learners to be ready to take any of the Cambridge International Examination series and diagnostic tests.

Their goal is to encourage independent learning and to use technology, hands-on projects, and group work to maximize learning objectives. The facilitators are themselves learners to ensure they deliver the best teaching-learning environment and implement best practices in the classrooms. Individual attention and detailed feedback not only during the end of term but through thorough checking of notes and assignments.

At TSGE, learners can explore the world around them while learning valuable life skills. The curriculum is inquiry-based and activity-oriented, and our teachers are excellent. This is accompanied by the latest technology, as TSGE also has state-of-the-art VR (Virtual Reality) labs to help learners understand concepts and experience studies in the most futuristic way possible. With a moderate fee structure, they make the international school experience accessible for all. Your child will have a great learning experience at TSGE with their excellent teachers, engaging curriculum, and premium facilities.

Thakur School of Global Education comes from years of academic excellence and the academic revolution started by the Thakur Group. TSGE learners will also have a special place in Thakur Group when they pursue further studies. From Kindergarten to Post Graduation (KG to PG) – TSGE learners will have exclusive access to any and every course they want. From aviation to engineering – everything Thakur offers is available for TSGEites and there’s nothing more promising than a future of good education.

The admission team has prepared a strategic process to ensure a smooth transition for incoming admissions. The process is comprehensive, hassle-free, and easy. It tests all learners and their abilities with fun-filled activities, games, and written evaluations.

The Admission process at TSGE is completely transparent and hassle-free making it easy for the parent to come in and make the right decision. The school fee is easy on the pocket and just the right investment you will make for your child. The school principal and school teachers are accessible to all the students and their parents in case of any queries or concerns.

Give your child the best chance at their future by choosing Thakur School of Global Education.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.