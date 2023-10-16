Karunya Deemed University Professors Secures a Spot in Stanford's World Top 2% Scientists List

In a remarkable feat for Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), the noteworthy inclusion of five distinguished faculty members in Stanford University's esteemed top 2% scientist list for 2023 marks a collective triumph. Dr. Sneha Gautam, from the Civil Engineering Department, expresses deep gratitude, acknowledging the nurturing environment provided by Karunya for his academic achievements. He notes, "This recognition underscores our global influence and profound impact on the advancement of scientific understanding."

Dr. Jude Hemanth, representing Electronics and Communications Engineering, sheds light on the intensity of the ranking system, stating, "Sustaining in this list demands excessive determination, deep interest, and grit towards research."

From the Mechanical Engineering Department, Dr. Godson Asirvatham Lazarus shares insights, "Being featured in the top 2% globally signifies a high level of achievement and expertise in our respective disciplines, opening doors to various opportunities such as collaborations, funding, and career advancements."

Dr. A. Immanuel Selvakmar, contributing to Electrical and Electronics Engineering, reflects on the recognition of his work in Artificial Intelligence for Smart Grids and renewable sources, stating, "My ranking is a testament to the quality of our research papers and their impact in cutting-edge technologies."

Dr. Dibyajyoti Haldar, an Assistant Professor in the Division of Biotechnology, extends gratitude for being listed among the world's top 2% scientists, crediting the state-of-the-art research facilities at Karunya for this significant achievement.

In unity, these faculty members from diverse engineering streams have consistently secured places in Stanford's prestigious list, showcasing Karunya's unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge. Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, the Chancellor, and the Karunya administration extend heartfelt congratulations to all, reinforcing the university's global standing as a hub for scientific excellence.

This recognition not only applauds individual achievements but also celebrates the collaborative spirit and dedication that define Karunya's academic community. It speaks volumes about the institution's role in shaping global scientific discourse and setting new benchmarks in research and innovation.

