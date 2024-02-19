 Karunya University Forges Collaborative Partnership with 18 American Universities - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Brand Stories / Karunya University Forges Collaborative Partnership with 18 American Universities

Karunya University Forges Collaborative Partnership with 18 American Universities

brand stories
Published on Feb 19, 2024 05:19 PM IST

The primary objective behind the visit was to cultivate academic and research collaborations between Karunya University and its American counterparts

Karunya University is poised to enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the visiting American universities.
Karunya University is poised to enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the visiting American universities.
ByHT Brand Studio

In a significant stride towards fostering global academic partnerships, Karunya University recently played host to a delegation comprising 28 experts from 18 distinguished American universities. The visit, which occurred on February 18, 2024, was orchestrated by the US Commercial Services in India and the US Consulate General, Chennai, as part of the US Education Trade Mission.

The primary objective behind the visit was to cultivate academic and research collaborations between Karunya University and its American counterparts. With a focus on faculty and student exchange, joint academic and research initiatives, as well as technology transfer, the delegates embarked on discussions aimed at forging mutually beneficial relationships. To solidify these partnerships, Karunya University is poised to enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the visiting American universities.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

One of the pivotal initiatives on the horizon is the establishment of an Indo-American Forum, dedicated to fostering joint academic and research programs focused on Industry 5.0. This ambitious endeavor aligns with Karunya University's commitment to innovation and progress. Already making strides in this direction, Karunya University has collaborated with NASA, USA, to establish an AERONET facility, which monitors air quality and aerosols.

The ongoing visit is expected to catalyze research activities within Karunya University, particularly in the burgeoning domain of Industry 5.0. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, IoT, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, 3D Printing, and Hydrogen Fuel Cells, the collaboration holds promise for groundbreaking advancements.

Notable institutions represented in the Education Trade Mission include SUNY Buffalo, University of Texas San Antonio, St. Mary's University Texas, City University of Seattle, Clarkson University, Park University, Bryant University, Arizona State University, University of Wisconsin Stout, Penn College of Technology, University of Arkansas, Catholic University of America, Kennesaw State University, George Washington University, Marymount University, University of Utah, University of San Diego, and Saint Louis University.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in insightful discussions with senior officials and academicians at Karunya University. They also had the opportunity to tour the university's state-of-the-art laboratories and research facilities, interacting with both faculty members and students.

As Dr. G. Prince Arulraj, the Vice Chancellor of Karunya University, aptly stated, "This partnership embodies our commitment to fostering global collaborations and driving impactful research. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise to address pressing challenges and drive innovation."

Indeed, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in Karunya University's journey towards academic excellence and global engagement. With a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of knowledge and innovation, Karunya University and its American partners are poised to make meaningful contributions to the academic landscape and beyond.

About Karunya University

Karunya University, located in Coimbatore, India, is a leading institution committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. With a focus on holistic development and societal impact, Karunya University nurtures future-ready global citizens equipped to address the challenges of tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On