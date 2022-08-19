Katalyst 12th Annual Convention – 14th Aug 2022, Bangalore

Katalyst is an award-winning NGO with a mission to enhance diversity in the workplace and bridge the gender gap. Co-founded by Sunit Mehra and Shital Mehra, Katalyst supports high potential girls in India pursuing STEM education and has impacted over 2000 students.

Katalyst interventions include skill-enhancement sessions, one-on-one mentorship, access to technology, medical insurance, financial support, assistance with internships and corporate placements. The program has been evaluated through Sattva, a reputed consulting firm and their report highlights the desired positive impact of Katalyst on the girls.

With 15 years of existence in empowering girls, Katalyst held its 12th Annual Convention on 14th Aug, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bangalore. It was attended by about 350 guests with 275 students from the four centres – Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.

Katalyst supports high potential girls in India pursuing STEM education and has impacted over 2000 students.

The event started with a power packed panel which shared their stories and views, Shubha Iyer (MD, Goldman Sachs) on being bold about career decisions and knowing that one is not alone, Vijaykrishna Venkatesan (MD, Kennametal India Ltd.and APAC Infrastructure Business at Kennametal) highlighting the need to be adaptable, Dr. Meenu Bhambani (VP and Head of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and Corporate Citizenship, APAC at State Street) about creating an environment for diversity to thrive, Phanindra Sama (Founder RedBus) about how ideas are born out of challenging experiences and Aditi Mutatkar (former ranked International Badminton Player) about not giving up and being determined to be who one wants to be despite the lack of ecosystem.



Breakout sessions were organised to provide Katalyst students the opportunity to interact with the speakers. Kavita Gopal (MD, JPMorgan Chase & Co.) shared her insights on how to leverage Technology to build NextGen leaders and Mekin Maheshwari (Former Chief People Officer at Flipkart and Founder Udhayam Learning) shared his views on entrepreneurship. Phanindra Sama’s session, focused on ideation to implementation, journey of a successful entrepreneur and Aditi Mutatkar on leadership lessons from sports.

The most awaited and coveted Katalyst Annual Awards ceremony was conducted later during the day. The awards were won by students who showcased commitment, leadership and excellence all through their journey with Katalyst. The winners were selected amidst a large set of nominations through two rounds of jury and comprehensive evaluation criteria. The acceptance speeches that ensued had the audience spellbound.

It was an opportune occasion to release the Katalyst Yearbook Winds of Change 2022 , inaugurate the first Art exhibition cum sale of Art from Katalyst students and launch the new look of the website www.katalystindia.org

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.