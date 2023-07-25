Keep your family safe from waterborne infections this monsoon

When it rains heavily, cities get flooded and the contaminated water starts to get mixed into our clean water supply making it unsafe for drinking. This can cause many waterborne diseases like typhoid, hepatitis, gastroenteritis, cholera, and diarrhoea, among several others, which are caused by different kinds of bacteria, viruses, and other harmful contaminants found more during the monsoon season.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), waterborne diseases have an economic burden of approximately US$ 600 million a year in India. In fact, experts feel that boiling water is not enough to fully remove the contaminants and some bacteria and viruses could still remain in it, may make it unsafe for drinking.

One of the most effective ways of ensuring the good health of your family is by investing in a good RO water purifier as it is one of the most reliable ways of cleaning your drinking water. A good purifier can remove impurities that may not get taken away by other modes of water purification, such as filtration or boiling. A great option that you can consider is the LG RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, which brings with it the promise of purity. This water purifier comes with a large 8-litre stainless steel tank and has a 5-stage filtration process that removes even the minutest of impurities, giving you clean drinking water.

Read on to know what makes this different from many other water purifiers on the shelf.

Multi-stage filtration process

The LG water purifier comes with LG’s advanced multi-stage Reverse Osmosis (RO) system which gives you safe drinking water of the highest grade. The purifier uses a multi-stage filtration method which removes contaminants. The RO filtration process removes bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals to give you water that is pure.

Mineral booster

One of the common myths about an RO-based purifier is that it takes away minerals from drinking water. On the contrary, the LG water purifier adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium to purified water. It has a separated UV filtration and RO filtration and the two are never mixed together, as is sometimes seen in conventional water filters. The 5-stage water filtration system removes impurities and a mineral booster fitted at the last stage adds healthy minerals making the water more healthy and tasty to drink. It also comes with RO Recovery Plus Filter, which helps save about 50 % water recovery from filtration.

Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Tanks

A Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank fitted in the purifier is far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank as it comes with a Dual Protection seal that ensures that the water stored in it remains safe for drinking. This tank has up to 94.4 % less E Coli growth in 24 hours as compared to plastic tanks. Further, its stainless steel body ensures that no harmful toxins get leached into the water while it is in storage. This tank also helps maintain the freshness of purified water and reduces the growth of algae and bacteria. While RO is used to purify the water, a UV Cycle automatically runs after every 6 hours to keep the filtered water stored in the tank clean for drinking.

Aftercare that is untouched by hand

The process of servicing and aftercare of the LG Water Purifier is absolutely unique. The water purifier unit is cleaned using a fully automated LG Digital Sterilizing Care process, that cleans and sanitises the water path, hose, faucet, and pipes without the use of any harsh chemicals. This is one of the most hygienic ways to clean the water tank and other parts which the filtered water passes before it reaches your glass. What you get is an automatic and hassle-free periodic service that ensures your water purifier is safe for use at all times.

Easy to install and operate

As life gets busier, our gadgets are getting smarter offering access to all the information we need with convenience. The LG Water Purifier is designed for those on the go as it allows you to check vitals like water filter change indicator, UV Sterilizing indicator, and water level indicator from a distance, and even at night, with Smart Display. This ensures that you are never out of clean and pure water and are able to schedule maintenance visits ahead of time. It is simple to install – you can choose to mount the purifier on a wall or place it on the kitchen counter depending upon the availability of space.

Pricing and offers*

You can buy this feature-loaded water purifier from the LG Online store. You can also get a 5 % discount on your first purchase, LG-Certified installation, and free shipping. In addition, there is a special cashback of 15 % (up to ₹6,000) that can be availed to make the deal even sweeter. To make sure that your purifier remains in good health, and to minimise downtime, it also comes with a Complementary True Maintenance Package worth ₹4,200, which includes 3 scheduled engineer visits to your home, 3 Digital Sterilizing Care sessions, and 3 Outside Sediment Filters, all completely free of charge.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your ticket to good health by bringing home your LG water purifier today. Keep your family healthy in the rainy season and after that.

(*Offers & pricing may vary model to model.)

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.