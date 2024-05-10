 Kenstar Launches #InspiredByMoms Campaign to Honor Mothers Nationwide - Hindustan Times
Kenstar Launches #InspiredByMoms Campaign to Honor Mothers Nationwide

brand stories
Published on May 10, 2024 09:00 PM IST

As part of the initiative, Kenstar is taking an unprecedented step by inviting mothers to contribute their ideas for the next generation of Kenstar products.

ByHT Brand Studio

Date: 09-05-2024

This Mother’s Day, Kenstar rolled out a heartwarming campaign titled #InspiredByMoms, designed to celebrate the unwavering spirit and inspirational role of mothers in every facet of life. In an innovative twist, the campaign features a video that highlights how mothers are the true inspirations, even behind Kenstar’s trusted line of home appliances.

As part of the #InspiredByMoms initiative, Kenstar is taking an unprecedented step by inviting mothers from across India to contribute their ideas for the next generation of Kenstar products. Starting with mixers and microwaves, the campaign will leverage social media platforms to gather feedback and suggestions directly from mothers on the features they wish to see, ensuring their needs are at the forefront of product development.

On this occasion, Mr Sunil Jain, CEO, Kenstar stated that, "Mothers inspire every Kenstar product, ensuring our innovations celebrate and support the heart of every home this Mother's Day and beyond.

Neha Khullar, Head of Marketing at Kenstar mentioned that “This Mother’s Day, we are not just celebrating mothers, but actively engaging them in a dialogue to co-create products that truly resonate with their daily lives and needs. We believe this collaborative approach will lead to innovations that are both meaningful and practical.”

Kenstar aims to make this campaign a cornerstone of their product development process, underlining the importance of user-centered design and acknowledging the critical role mothers play in shaping consumer preferences and needs. To participate, mothers can share their ideas and suggestions on Kenstar’s official social media page.

You can view the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ey99dcxzdQ

Kenstar Instagram Handle: https://www.instagram.com/kenstarindia/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

