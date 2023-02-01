Keomi Beauty targets new product launches in 2023

India, 1st February 2023: Inspired by Japanese beauty secrets, Keomi Beauty recently kick-started its journey in the Indian beauty and skincare space. Driving inspiration from the traditional Japanese concept of Wabi-Sabi, Keomi Beauty firmly believes that every woman is ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ and has curated an extensive range of products for healthy and glowing skin.

With a vision to empower Indian women with affordable yet high-quality products, Keomi Beauty offers the perfect blend of modern formulations and timeless Japanese skincare rituals. The brand began its journey in the Month of November 2022 with a diversified product portfolio. Catering to common key skin concerns, Keomi Beauty has products across 7 SKUs and has gained immense popularity for its indigo night cream, silk cream, blue clay mask & vitamin-c serum.

Keomi is set to expand its product portfolio further with three new launches by April 2023.

Highlighting Keomi Beauty’s brand new journey, Binti Kumar co-owner shared, “Over the years, I have struggled to find the perfect skin elixir. However, Japanese skincare was a game changer for me, and I recognized the immense potential of the age-old regime. Keeping in mind the common concerns and skincare needs of Indian consumers, we decided to curate a brand that would revolutionize the mainstream Indian market.”

“Importing Japanese products was always expensive and therefore we created a brand that is effective, affordable yet luxurious. Post robust R&D processes and several consultations, we decided to fuse modern skincare innovation with traditional Japanese beauty rituals. With this philosophy, Keomi Beauty was born.” added Binti Kumar .

After a successful journey, Keomi is set to expand its product portfolio further with three new launches by April 2023. The new product range will include Hyaluronic acid serum for hydrating and plumpness, Daily youth serum for anti aging , soothing and moisturizing, sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ with rice water and extract.

The Keomi formula has superfoods, such as Matcha tea, kakadu plum, rice water, yuzu, bakuchiol, Indigo extract and green tea, which are the core of the Japanese diet. This healthy combination in topical application protects, hydrates, and nourishes the skin. Taking inspiration from Japanese beauty secrets, Keomi Beauty endorses a minimalist skincare approach that encourages users not to burden their faces with layers of products. Instead, the range offers a simple yet effective regime that strengthens the skin barrier, detoxifies the pores, and reduces inflammation. Keomi’s current range of minimal products includes nature-based serums, moisturizers and cleaners. All the products are dermatologist tested and cruelty free.

Keomi products are current available on the official website as well as on other popular e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

