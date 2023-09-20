Ketu Dasha Remedies by Celebrity Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla

New Delhi (India), September 19: Ketu is considered a cruel planet in astrology. It is said that this planet has no existence of its own, so it starts giving effect according to the planet it sits with. According to astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, if Ketu is in the Mahadasha in the Kundli of the person, then it causes a lot of trouble for that person. On the other hand, if Ketu is in the right position, it gives benefits to the natives. Due to the cruel nature of Ketu, this planet is considered to be a factor of reason, intelligence, knowledge, detachment, imagination, insight, penetrativeness, disturbance, and other mental qualities. To avoid the inauspicious condition of Ketu, do these measures.

Remedies for Ketu in 1st House

Ketu, situated in the first house of the Kundali, makes a person hard working. Along with this, your interest in studies is less, or there may be some interruption in education. If Ketu is debilitated in the first house in the Kundali, then to avoid its effect, feed jaggery to monkeys, apply saffron tilak on the forehead, and donate a blanket to the temple to overcome the problems of children.

Remedies for Ketu in 2nd House

If Ketu is beneficial in this house, then the native gets the ancestral property. Such people travel a lot and get benefits also. If Ketu is inauspicious in the second house, then the person has to travel to dry places. In such a situation, the person wanders to different places. As a solution, you should take care of your character. You should visit temples and do charity.

Remedies for Ketu in 3rd House

The presence of Ketu in the third house of the Kundali can be quite challenging. If Ketu is beneficial in this house, then the child of the native will be good and well-mannered, and the happiness of the family will be achieved. If Ketu in the 3rd house is inauspicious, then the person spends money in litigation. He gets separated from his wife several times. Such natives should wear gold as a remedy, and flowing water should pour rice and jaggery.

Remedies for Ketu in 4th House

If Ketu is benefic in the 4th house, then the person who believes in God and is lucky to have a father and guru. Such a person gets a son. Due to Ketu being inauspicious in the fourth house, the person remains unhappy, and his mother also suffers many times. As a solution, you should wear silver for peace of mind. It is advisable to throw yellow-colored objects in running water.

Remedies for Ketu in 5th House

The fifth house is considered to be of the Sun, and if Ketu is also in this house, then you get very auspicious results. The financial condition of such people is very auspicious. If Ketu is inauspicious, then the person may suffer from asthma. In such a situation, Ketu gives inauspicious results for five years. There may be problems related to children. As a remedy, donate milk and sugar.

Remedies for Ketu in 6th House

Ketu being in the 6th house is not good. Here, Ketu is considered weak. However, it is the pucca house of Ketu. The results of Ketu here depend on the nature of Jupiter. It gives good results for the child. The native is a good advisor. As a remedy, you should wear a gold ring on the finger of your left hand.

Remedies for Ketu in 7th House

If Ketu is in the seventh house, then such people earn a lot of money from 24 years to 40 years. You have an increase in wealth. Such people are afraid of the enemy. If Ketu is inauspicious, the person remains ill and suffers from enemies. As a solution, avoid making false promises and abusing.

Remedies for Ketu in 8th House

If Ketu place in the 8th house is inauspicious, then the native's wife remains ill. A son is not born, if it does, it dies. The person suffers from diabetes or urinary disease. If there is a loss from the planet Ketu, then the person should not take any kind of resolution. Also, wearing saffron tilak also gives relief in such a situation.

Remedies for Ketu in 9th House

Ketu is exalted in the ninth house. With Rahu in this house, the person is considered obedient and lucky. Such people can achieve success only through effort. If Ketu is inauspicious here, then the person has to face urinary disorders, back pain, and foot problems. Keep a small piece of gold in the house. It is suggested to donate black and white colored blankets to the temple.

Remedies for Ketu in 10th House

Ketu in the tenth house depends on the nature of Saturn. If Ketu is beneficial, then the person is lucky and worries about himself. If Ketu is inauspicious in the 10th house, then the person suffers from urinary disorders and ear problems. The person has pain in the bones. Three sons of the native die. As a remedy, keep a pot full of honey in the house.

Remedies for Ketu in 11th House

Ketu in the 11th house is considered very good. If Ketu is beneficial here, then it gives a lot of wealth; the wealth earned by the native will be more than his ancestral wealth, but still, he will have a habit of worrying about his future. If it is inauspicious, the native's grandmother or mother gets upset. The accompanying person does not get any benefit from the son or the house. The person should wear a Gomed or emerald gemstone. Apart from this, having a black dog is also considered auspicious.

Remedies for Ketu in 12th House

Ketu is exalted in the twelfth house. The person will be rich here. You will get a big position. The native gets all kinds of luxuries. If Ketu is inauspicious, then the person has to remain childless many times. Worship Lord Ganesha. Having a dog is recommended.

In Vedic astrology, Ketu is also considered a cruel planet like Rahu; it is considered to be a factor of reasoning, imagination, mental qualities, etc. The native gets both the auspicious and inauspicious effects of Ketu.

