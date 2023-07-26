Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited Making Every Second Count Since 40 Plus Years

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

As a pioneer in India's fashion industry, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. has consistently demonstrated its position as a forerunner. Our commitment to excellence, combined with our unwavering dedication to style, comfort, and sustainability, has allowed us to establish a dominant presence in the fashion landscape worldwide.Under our portfolio, we proudly showcase renowned brands such as Killer, LawmanPg3, Integriti, Easies, Iti and Izel.Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., the leading fashion powerhouse in India, proudly announces its exceptional performance track record of selling over 10 million garments annually for more than 30 years. To put that into perspective, that's a staggering 28,800 garments sold every day, 1,200 every hour, 20 every minute, and a garment sold every three seconds.How do we achieve this staggering growth? To know more, we cordially invite you to witness our cutting-edge next-generation collection at our exclusive SS24 trade shows of killer and Integriti & Lawmanpg3 in Delhi. The collection showcases ground breaking designs, innovative technology, and sustainable fashion practices that truly exemplify our visionary approach. Visit us in shaping a better-dressed world as we continue to push boundaries and set new fashion trends.Please find the link below of:The Unstoppable Film: https://we.tl/t-YHGbXaUBosKiller Trade Show invite: https://we.tl/t-BBROdbT2GjIntegriti & Lawmanpg3 Trade Show invite: https://we.tl/t-BFpZOXZ7jBAbout Kewal Kiran Clothing LimitedSince the inception in 1981, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) has been one of the leading manufacturers of fashion industry in India, we have established a dominant presence in the market. KKCL prides itself on offering something for everyone, from signature styles to trend-setting fashion that excites our consumers' spirit.

Media Contact Details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nami Jain, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, +91-9819993330

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.