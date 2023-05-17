Key factors that determine your home loan interest rate. Find out here!

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with a booming real estate market. However, the interest rates on home loans in India can vary widely depending on several factors. In this article, we will discuss the key factors that determine your home loan interest rate in India.

Buying a home is a big investment and a long-term financial commitment. With the rising demand for home loans, questions around their affordability remain essential. Various factors affect the decision of buying a home. This includes your interest rate, repayment tenure, and EMI amount.

Since home loans are long-term loans stretching up to 30 years*, cumulative interest on them can create a lasting burden. Thus, the cost of owning a home is directly related to the applicable interest rate. To take advantage of competitive interest rates, you can choose Bajaj Finserv Home Loan. As one of India’s leading NBFCs, Bajaj Finance offers home loans with low interest rates, starting from 8.50%* p.a. Both salaried and professional borrowers can avail of loan up to Rs. 15 crore* against flexible repayment tenures, ranging to a maximum of 30 years*.

Furthermore, to understand how home loan interest rates are calculated, you must review certain key factors before availing of a home loan.

Key factors controlling your home loan interest rate

You should carefully assess the following factors to secure the lowest home loan interest rates.

CIBIL ScoreYour CIBIL Score is a comprehensive assessment of your credit history, existing debts, and borrowing profile. A CIBIL Score of 750 or above conveys creditworthiness to the lender, making you eligible for competitive home loan interest rates. However, a low CIBIL Score signals higher credit risk for the lender. Lenders hedge this high risk with a high home loan interest rate.

You should also note that your outstanding debt obligations make up 30% of your CIBIL Score. Moreover, you are pegged as a risky borrower if your current debts cover 50%-80% of your monthly income. Since this lowers your repayment capacity, lenders charge a higher interest rate on your home loan to reduce their lending risks. Managing your debt by keeping your income-to-debt ratio below this threshold makes you eligible for lower home loan interest rates.

Income stability

Another factor that defines your loan eligibility and interest rate is your income stability whether you are a salaried individual or self-employed professional. Your income profile helps lenders assess the credit risk and your loan repayment capacity. Typically, lenders prefer individuals with a stable monthly income to meet their eligibility criteria. So, self-employed professionals like doctors, lawyers, and chartered accountants with a stable business and a good CIBIL Score may qualify for competitive interest rates. Likewise, salaried individuals with competitive jobs can get good interest rates on their home loans. Bajaj Finserv Home Loan offers home loan at low interest to both self-employed and salaried individuals.

Here’s our home loan eligibility calculator for you to check your eligibility for the loan.

Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratioLoan-to-Value ratio or LTV is the percentage of the loan amount that you can secure against the current market value of your property. Based on RBI directives, lenders can fund up to 90% of the property value for a loan of up to Rs. 30 lakh. For loans of Rs. 30-75 lakh, 80% financing is available, while loans over Rs. 75 lakh can only be financed up to 75%.

While these are the maximum financing caps, borrowing more will affect your interest rate as the principal amount will increase. Moreover, a high LTV ratio spells greater credit risk for the lender. This high risk gets managed with a higher home loan interest rate and vice versa. Increasing your down payment amount to 30% can lower your LTV ratio, thereby bringing down your interest component.

Types of interest rates

It is wise to understand the implications of different interest rate types offered by lenders before selecting one. If you opt for a floating interest rate, you can benefit from RBI repo rates during favourable market conditions and pay lower EMIs. However, if you choose a fixed interest rate, the interest component on the loan will remain the same throughout the tenure without being affected by RBI repo rates. Hybrid or mixed interest rates begin with a fixed interest rate for a few years, eventually switching to floating rates.

Simply put, your lenders benchmark the interest rates based on certain internal and external factors. As per the RBI guidelines, lenders can base their floating rates on the Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) or Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR). MCLR is an internal benchmarking rate, where your lender decides the home loan interest rates based on their lending costs.

RLLR is linked to the RBI’s repo rates and monetary policies which could change once every three months. Whenever the Repo Rate is lowered by RBI, the interest rate on your loan will reduce if you have chosen externally benchmarked interest rates.

Repayment tenureThe tenure of your home loan is another factor that affects the interest rate. Home loan interest rates are inversely proportional to the repayment periods, meaning shorter tenures come with lower rates, while longer terms attract higher rates. The logic is simple. Lending out a big-ticket home loan for a shorter duration spells lower risk for the lender. However, lending the sum for extended periods raises the lender’s risk, increasing defaulting possibilities. Thus, while EMIs may be high for shorter periods, you can save on the interest component of the loan thanks to lower home loan interest rates. You can check your loan EMIs by using the home loan EMI calculator.

*Terms and conditions

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.