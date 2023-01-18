Key factors that may impact your personal loan interest rates

Personal loans are becoming popular for instant financing in India due to the growing needs of Indian consumers. understanding personal loan interest rates, you can make the most cost-effective decision when borrowing funds. The interest rate on a personal loan is the price that the lender charges you for the loan. It lets you know how much interest you will have to pay on the amount you have borrowed. Interest rates on personal loans might change depending on the lender's eligibility criteria. When you meet the majority of the criteria, you can get a lower interest rate, and vice versa. However, there are others involved here as well.

Some of the factors that influence personal loan interest rates are listed below:

Income

Your income is an important factor that influences your personal loan interest rate since it affects your ability to repay. So, if you show good repayment ability, you are considered a low-risk borrower. Lenders decide if you are a high-risk or low-risk borrower based on . Generally, metro cities have a higher minimum income criterion for a personal loan. Apply once you have met this requirement to increase your chances of getting a pocket-friendly personal loan.

Debt-to-income ratio

Aside from timely debt repayment, you shall monitor your debt-to-income ratio to improve your credit score. It assists lenders in determining how much new credit you can handle. If the ratio is high, you may have funds for repayment, increasing your risk of default and labelling you as a high-risk borrower. As a result, lenders are hesitant to approve your loan application or offer you low personal loan interest rates. You should aim for a debt-to-income ratio of 40%, which means that your debt should not exceed 40% of your total income.

Credit score

A credit score is a key element in determining your creditworthiness. Generally, a CIBIL score of 750 or above is ideal for availing of affordable personal loans. Before deciding on the terms of your loan, lenders look at your CIBIL score. Your CIBIL score and credit report contain all the information about how you used credit in the past. If you have a high credit score, lenders will see that you are a reliable borrower and may interest rate on your personal loan. This is why it is so important for you to improve and keep your CIBIL score high.

Economic conditions and other market factors

The cost of your loan is influenced by several factors, including inflation, repo rates, and more. Even though these things are out of your control, you can make the most of them by borrowing money when interest rates are pocket friendly.

Lenders provide higher personal loan interest rates during inflation, whereas during a recession, interest rates are lower. The interest rate on any lender's personal loan is linked to the RBI's repo rate. As a result, a low repo rate may result in lower interest rates, whereas a high repo rate may result in higher interest rates.

Employment stability

Aside from your income, your employment stability is also a factor that influences the interest rates on a personal loan. You can showcase your employment stability by working for a well-known company for at least two years. It shows that you have a stable income and gives the lender confidence that you will be able to pay back the loan on time. This key factor makes you eligible for a better personal loan interest rate.

Relationship with the lender

Lenders usually charge lower interest rates to their existing customers. They have a strong sense of interdependence because of their long-standing, loyal relationship. When lenders see that you are loyal to them, they are more likely to give you a better deal than a new customer.

Now that you understand the factors that influence interest rates, go ahead with a personal loan only after comparing the rates offered by various lenders. You can also use a personal loan eligibility calculator to see if you are eligible for a personal loan.

Now that you understand the factors that influence interest rates, go ahead with a personal loan only after comparing the rates offered by various lenders. You can also use a personal loan eligibility calculator to see if you are eligible for a personal loan.

