Key Insights from Nivesh Mahakumbh August 2023: Path to Financial Freedom

India recently observed its 77th Independence Day. The occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the power of determination, resilience, and self-reliance in shaping the destiny of a nation. It symbolizes the aspirations and struggles of countless individuals who fought for the right to chart their course. In the realm of personal finance, financial independence mirrors this spirit by enabling individuals to assert control over their economic well-being. It empowers us to break free from monetary limitations, dependency, and uncertainty constraints. Just as our nation fought for sovereignty, we, too, can strive for financial autonomy, where we have the freedom to make choices, pursue our dreams, and secure our future.

The Nivesh Mahakumbh 2023, a one-of-a-kind mega investor awareness meet conducted by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, in association with Hindustan Times, saw veterans and industry leaders delve into the diverse dimensions of financial independence concerning various retail investor demographics. Here are a few excerpts from the event that senior journalist Gautam Srinivasan hosted:

K S Rao, Head- of Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, started the symposium by sharing a few snippets about the organization's mammoth investor awareness campaign. "Our Hon'ble Prime Minister has laid down the path of development for India for the next 25 years, and the journey of our nation from becoming a developing to a developed economy has already started. As of last month, a vertical run by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited called Investor Awareness and Distribution Development completed ten years. In this decade, we have organized about 10,000 programs and reached out to 10 lakh people. As SEBI says, an educated investor is an empowered investor, and we intend to make our investors educated and empowered."

Panel 1: Reimagining retirement

A thorough discussion about attaining financial independence would only be complete by delving into the notion of retirement, unquestionably one of the foremost monetary goals for investors. This panel discussion delved into how navigating retirement investments in India necessitates a new outlook, departing from conventional tactics.

Vinod Bhat, Portfolio Manager and Equity Strategist, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, started the discussion by highlighting that winds of change have already begun to blow. “An increasing number of investors are moving away from traditional asset classes of FDs, real estate, and gold, and they are looking at newer asset classes. When one thinks of a long-term goal like retirement, it is important to get the asset allocation right for which two factors have to be considered: our age and the number of years left for retirement, and the second is our assets, income and the kind of corpus we are trying to build. These two factors determine our risk profile and whether we can be aggressive, moderate, or conservative in our risk-taking abilities.”

In an age when approaches to retirement investments are seeing greater inclusion of equity elements in portfolios, the conversation on debt funds has gained new dimensions and importance. Nirav Karkera, Head of Research at Fisdom, says, “Debt is probably one of the most underrated asset classes. When people talk about wealth creation, we tend to lean heavily on equities in terms of our expectations of returns. Most investors need to understand that debt is not a non-equity component. Instead, debt brings in its unique features, such as income generation and capital appreciation, and it provides a cushion against volatility inherent in equities and similar asset classes. When building a well-rounded portfolio, one must make allocations in debt in line with their risk appetites and their tenure to retirement, and debt allocations must also be matched with cash flow requirements.

A crucial variable in the equation of retirement investing that investors struggle with is the age at which they should start taking steps to secure their retirement. Kalpesh Ashar from Full Circle Financial Planners and Advisors says, “People have varied perceptions about retirement age. The younger generations have popularized the concept of FIRE, which essentially means being financially independent to retire early. However cliched it may sound, the wealth creation process for your retirement stash should start from your first salary. A lot of planning and handholding is required from day one because youngsters who have just started their careers would struggle to think that far off. Even if you put 5-10 percent of your salary aside and then address your needs and indulgences, building a habit that you can maintain for your long-term goals is imperative.

Masterclass on personal finance

The Mahakumbh has a rich and well-established legacy of equipping investors with the necessary knowledge and expertise to embark on successful financial journeys. The latest edition also stayed true to that commitment and introduced a comprehensive masterclass on personal finance explicitly designed for our esteemed audience. In this segment, Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer from Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, spoke about critical subjects for building a solid financial foundation.

An investor’s journey is heavily influenced by economic cycles, and paying close attention to them can help you plan better for your goals. Patil says, “Fundamentally, markets are driven by corporate earnings and the growth of companies. Beyond that, there are economic cycles that also impact markets. When the economy is in a growth phase, the earnings of companies grow much faster, and the markets also tend to give a premium, and multiples also expand during that period. Then, there are phases when the economy slides, as was the case in 2020 and 2021, when there was a sharp economic contraction due to the pandemic. Economic cycles tend to be longer, typically lasting between 4 to 6 years.”

Risk management in equity mutual funds can be daunting, but knowledge of the different types of risks and how they can impact your portfolio can be game changers in the long run. Patil says, “Fund managers face two kinds of risks when managing portfolios. The first is called market-related risks, and this impacts everyone. Then, there are asymmetric risks, which are more stock-specific or sector-specific. Examples include a sector or company that may be going through a down cycle while the broader market continues to fare well. To manage systematic risks, one needs to have the right asset allocation. On the other hand, appropriate diversification is crucial for tackling unsystematic risks.”

Explaining the concept of net asset value (NAV), Patil says, “The full form of NAV is net asset value. What it means is when you buy a mutual fund unit, you are getting some part of a portfolio by the way of units. The portfolio could be invested across various asset classes. If we take a simplistic example of an equity portfolio and we take a large cap fund that has investments in say 50 odd stocks, the net asset value means the market value at the end of the day. The market value of the portfolio is a summation of the value of all those investments in that portfolio. The market value divided by the total number of units which are outstanding will give you the net asset value of that fund. In most cases the market value is reflected on a real-time basis. So NAV is useful in gauging the true picture of the underlying portfolio on a particular day.

On the question of the importance of real estate and commodities in maintaining portfolio stability, Patil says, “As we know, all asset classes go through a cycle. No asset classes perform in a linear way. Equities are more volatile and so we see stronger upward movements and strong corrections too. This is why it is important for investors to diversify as the correlation between different asset classes is also different. There are four main asset classes which are equities, debt, real estate, and commodities which includes precious metals like gold and silver. Gold is a good hedge against inflation and is also useful during crises. On the other hand, real estate cycles move in line with economic cycles. Thus, the aim should be to bring an element of balance into your portfolio across these asset classes. Investors should be able to make the allocations shift depending upon the relative attractiveness of an asset class at any point in time, you can enhance your return and reduce the impact of volatility.”

Panel 2: Financial Freedom for Women

In India, achieving financial autonomy holds great importance for women. It bestows upon them self-reliance and authority over their existence, enabling them to liberate themselves from societal limitations and gender prejudices. As is customary in every Mahakumbh, there was a panel discussion that touched upon the ways in which women could maintain enduring financial self-sufficiency.

Women’s lack of participation in financial matters is deeply rooted in the evolution of our social structures. Shilpa Bhaskar Gole from NerdyBird Financial Wellness says, “There was a time when women weren’t so disadvantaged. Equitable societies existed – if you consider the disaggregated tribal societies worldwide or even the Vedic era in India, women used to hold positions of power. What has happened over time is that habitations have become more concentrated, which has led to the concept of organized societies. This led to the creation of a body of rules about who gets to do what and the demarcation of roles. Across the gender spectrum, we have been put into stereotypical roles about what we should and should not do. I think we are at a point where women are trying to move forward, and certain undercurrents arise from our social conditionings that are playing against us.

Regarding creating an atmosphere where more women are encouraged to manage money by themselves, Neha Misra, CEO and co-founder of Fin Lit Project Services Pvt Ltd, says, “India as a society in general needs financial literacy. I think women must find social circles where it becomes a topic of conversation. It is often about financial attitudes and behaviour, which preludes financial literacy or planning capabilities. Fortunately, abundant resources are available around us. Today, exclusive women-run communities focus on financial freedom and wellness. Women traditionally have been walking into financial institutions and saying that my father, brother, or husband does everything, which is the mindset we need to change.”

In the early stages of your investing journey, choosing the appropriate investment avenues and routes is crucial, especially those in the process of grasping investment basics. Jasmine Gupta, Global Specialist Advisor Fintech Frontier, opined that taking baby steps helps build the right momentum to continue the journey without getting overwhelmed. “The best way for women to start their investment journey is to start small. Now, we have ample technological support, which has enabled women to start investing in mutual funds with an amount as small as ₹100. They need to learn, upgrade, and then gradually build their portfolios. Bite-sized finance, as we usually call it, not only means microfinance but also entails ‘bytes’ because it is enabled by technology. Bite-sized finance is the best way for women to start building their financial portfolios. Statistics say 60 million women in India are digitally active, which means they have the acumen to start managing their money through digital portals as well,” she explained.

The realm of mutual fund investments offers substantial advantages to women. Vidhi Tuteja, co-founder of Z Funds, explains this: “I feel terms like risk-tolerance diversity tend to alienate people rather than bringing them closer to mutual funds. The more relatable term for people new to mutual fund investments is savings: My mother used to save in LICs, and I save through SIPs. Mutual funds offer many benefits to the common people – I can start saving with very little; they do not require any underwritings and are very transparent and liquid. If I invest my money today, I can see its value tomorrow and withdraw it whenever I want. Also, whenever mutual funds are redeemed, the amount goes back to the investor’s bank account, and this is a great way for women to build a safety net and be in control over their money.”

Panel 3 - Simplifying Investments with SIPs

Embarking on an investment journey without a clear asset allocation is akin to a road trip without a destination. While venturing into the unknown can offer life lessons, it often leads to being lost or returning to the start. This is where asset allocation is vital and SIPs offer practical ways to implement allocation strategies, especially for investors who struggle with decoding the nuance of the perfect allocation formula. This panel discussion delved into the benefits that investors can reap by befriending SIPs.

K S Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, started the discussion by touching upon how SIPs help break down your investment to-dos for various goals into actionable blocks. “SIPs are a great way to go about goal-based investing. You can demarcate one SIP for every goal. There is a lot of innovation in the industry that has augmented value addition for customers, such as Step-Up SIPs, Turbo SIPs, Swatantra SIPs, or Sampoorna SIPs. SIPs are a powerful tool to automate your savings, and when you automate your savings and investments, there is less room for emotional decisions. I would like to quote a statement by renowned financial advisor Nick Murray: “The three qualities to accomplish superior returns are faith, discipline, and patience,” he elaborated.

Choosing between the lump sum and SIP routes can be head-scratchers for investors. Knowing the differences between the two can help simplify the problem. Piyush Gupta, Director of Fund Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence, and Analytics, says, “Lumpsums are one-time investments which can be made when investors have surplus money. Lumpsum investments happen less frequently because it is not an everyday thing for investors to have a large surplus at their disposal. On the other hand, SIPs allow investors to set aside a small amount of money and invest it at regular intervals. Investors can define the tenure of the SIPs and the frequencies at which money would be invested, such as fortnightly, monthly, or quarterly. It also allows investors to participate in the market at different times as opposed to timing the market.”

The beauty of SIPs lies in the flexibility it affords investors for various kinds of goals with differing timelines. Investing in SIPs can be a prudent approach for achieving short-term and long-term financial objectives while mitigating market volatility risks. Regarding deploying SIPs for goals closer to the horizon, Dilshad Bilimoria, Financial Planner and MD, Dilzer Consultants Pvt Ltd, says, “For short-term goals, arbitrage is an excellent investment that one can consider. These give you an added advantage where you get the benefit of lower taxation as equity funds and the safety of a debt fund. The volatility is also less, making it a reasonable short-term investment choice. It's ideally suitable for a timeline between six months to a year. The other options could be investing in equity savings or an ultra-short-term fund depending on the investor's time horizon and objective.”

SIPs in equity funds can aid in capital appreciation for long-term goals like retirement. Ashish Sethiya, Head of Business Development Asset Plus, says, “From a retirement planning perspective, assuming that your retirement is at least 15, 20, or 30 years away, one should consider investing in equity-oriented funds like flexi cap or hybrid aggressive funds. The key points here are consistency and gradual progress. Here is an example: A monthly investment of ₹5000 with a 12 percent annualized return. In the initial decade, the investor puts in about ₹6 lakh; by the end of that decade, the amount is 11.21 lakh rupees. Moving on to the subsequent 20 years, the invested amount increases thrice to ₹18 lakh, but the investment value reaches 1.5 crores. With every linear increase in the horizon, the investment value increases multiple times. That is how compounding works, and time is the most important factor, followed by the amount invested.”

Another benefit of SIPs is that they allow you to increase your investment value with your income. This enables you to invest proportionally as your earnings grow over time. Shalini Dhawan, Co-founder and Director of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors Pvt Ltd elaborates, “Top-ups are a functionality of an SIP plan. Most investors have a monthly income and often make investment commitments depending on their goals, wherein they commit to investing in a SIP for a certain amount of time. With India’s growing economy, salaries are also rising. So, the top-up SIPs allow you to increase your investment commitments by your chosen amounts or percentages when your income increases. It cements investor discipline towards their goals and keeps them aligned with your income increments.”

