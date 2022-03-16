KEYS Metaverse is all set to launch its collection of 8,888 NFTs representing luxury virtual properties in the metaverse, on March 18 2022. Dubbed as the Meta Mansions, these 8,888 NFTs are built on the Ethereum blockchain offering owners a customizable and fully immersive environment made palpable through VR/AR and 3D formats.

An airdropped plot of land will mint each of these Meta Mansions. Precisely, a plot of land would be airdropped to the first-round whitelist collectors, which in turn, will mint the Meta Mansions NFTs.

In the real world, there are 5 major biomes. In the KEYS Metaverse augmented reality, however, there are 8 unique biomes each having specific characteristics. Owners will be able to:

Monetize their mansions.

Buy and sell assets related to Meta Mansions, avarats, furniture, vehicles, art etc., in the core marketplace.

A social content engine that will generate reels of users’ best moments.

Access to full customizable metahumans or Avatars that can be minted as NFTs.

The makers of KEYS Metaverse have brought to life its augmented space in collaboration with Genius Ventures INC. and Hello Monday. Both these companies have created successful virtual spaces for world-renowned brands starting from Warner Brothers studio to the metaverse gaming project Star Atlas.

Nima Ghassemi, CEO of KEYS Metaverse and Keys Token says,

“Virtual real estate is a booming market, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to set a new standard and change the perception of real-estate valuation in the metaverse.”

In commemoration of the grand opening of the 8,888 Meta Mansions, KEYS has announced a prize pool of 888 Ethereum which will be distributed among 19 Meta Mansions collectors chosen randomly via live stream, 18 days after the sellout. One individual will be awarded 800 ETH, while 11 individuals will win 8 ETH each.

The fact that KEYS Token already boasts of a loyal fanbase became evident last December when the KEYCard V1 118 NFTs - poised to provide KEYS Token holders exclusive benefits in the KEYS Metaverse - sold out in a record-breaking 32 seconds. The KEYCard V1 was minted for 0.18 Ethereum. It is currently being traded on OpenSea with a floor price of 18 Ethereum (as of Friday March 11th 2022). The highest sale to date has been for KEYCard #065, which was sold for 18.5 Ethereum, showcasing the belief and trust that the KEYS community has in this project."

On March 10th, 2022 at 8pm PST, KEYS Token would become available on Binance Smart Chain based crypto DEX PacakeSwap in association with pTokens—a technology to connect any token with any blockchain.

Current KEYS token strategic partners include: Genius Ventures' CEO Navjeet Chhina, now Head of Metaverse Development for KEYS Token; Ramtin Ray Nosrati, founder of Huntington Estate Properties and renowned mega mansion developer of more than 100 luxury homes for the hyper-rich elite; Miami's Kobi Karp, advisor and designer for Meta Mansions, and architect for celebrities including Juwan Howard; Veliz Arquitectos, lead 3D designer for Meta Mansions; NBA All-Star Andre Drummond; and The Nightfall Group, a bespoke global-travel concierge and luxury-rentals company providing exclusive benefits to KEYCard holders.

Keys Metaverse also partnered withBlockwiz, a global crypto marketing agency that provides integrated cryptocurrency marketing solutions across crypto influencers, PR, SEO, and social media; in an effort to strengthen online communities and meet their business objectives.

About Keys Token

KEYS Token is a startup powering real-estate and luxury-asset transactions on the blockchain, poised to revolutionize the way assets are exchanged in both the metaverse and the physical world. Their comprehensive product roadmap combines multiple elements of technology, including web3 and augmented reality, to converge the physical and digital realms in what will be, without any doubt, the next evolution of real estate, the internet, and social networks.

For more information about KEYS Meta Mansions NFT Collection, please visit www.metamansionsbykeys.com.

For more information about KEYS Token, please visit www.keystoken.io.

Follow KEYS Metaverse onTwitter.



Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and NFTs are unregulated digital assets and are subject to market risks. The views expressed above are of the author’s and does not reflect the opinion of Hindustan Times.