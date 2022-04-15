KGF Chapter 2 dominates cinemas pan India

The Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 has taken the country by storm! The sequel of the 2018 blockbuster that grossed 250 crore globally, is dominating cinema halls pan India and creating major hysteria amongst the audience. With the massive advance booking, the movie is expected to cross the KGF Chapter 1 lifetime revenue numbers in the opening weekend only.

Going by the early numbers, the increased craze for the series outside Karnataka and the absence of big releases, K.G.F Chapter 2 is well on its way to creating box office history.

KGF Chapter 2 has been tracking strongly for months. While data and analytics have forecasted a massive box office return for a while, this bumper-to-bumper online traffic is the biggest indicator that the movie is due for profits hitherto undreamt of.

The last time a film caused this much online ticket traffic was Baahubali 2 and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It's fighting an uphill battle, but records are made to be broken. As long as fans can successfully purchase their tickets in time, KGF Chapter 2 is in for a historic run this season.

Infact such has been the film's reception across the country especially in the north belt that the Hindi version of K.G.F Chapter 2 broke SS Rajamouli’s RRR advance booking record in the north; speaking volumes for the hysteria and anticipation surrounding the film.

While KGF redefined the way a South film was accepted by the Hindi audience, the fan following the film franchise has garnered in the Hindi market over time has been nothing short of superlative, testimony of which are the incredible box office numbers.

KGF: Chapter 2 releases nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.