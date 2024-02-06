Khadmod Unveiled: A Cinematic Opus by Aesthete Productions

Aesthete Productions, a visionary powerhouse in the realm of cinematic artistry, is dedicated to crafting immersive experiences that transcend the ordinary. With an unwavering commitment to aesthetic excellence, our productions are a testament to the fusion of visual poetry and compelling storytelling. Aesthete Productions commenced its journey in December 2020 coinciding with the initiation of our inaugural film schedule. Aesthete is all set to come up with their most awaiting project Khadmod an cinematic visual experience.

At Aesthete Productions, we believe in the transformative power of cinema to evoke emotions, provoke thoughts, and transport audiences to realms unexplored. Our team of skilled artisans, from visionary directors to meticulous set designers, collaborates seamlessly to create a tapestry of visual and narrative splendour. With each passing day aesthete is expanding and honing their skills across various domains fostering continuous growth.

Meghraj Mallinath Kalshetti is the founder and director of Aesthete Production, he is originally from Pune. Meghraj began started his career as an actor having embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry as an actor, has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of production, showcasing his multifaceted talents. Evolving beyond the camera lens, Meghraj has embraced the role of a producer, steering projects with creative vision and determination.

Aesthete Productions embarked on its pre-production journey in March 2020 with just Meghraj and Rahul when the lockdown was imposed first schedule of film Khadmod started in December 2020 with just an tiny crew members who has helped aesthete to come up till this far. also crafting a narrative tapestry that transcends conventional storytelling. In the midst of challenges and uncertainties, the visionary team at Aesthete defied the odds, dedicating themselves to the meticulous planning and creative groundwork that precedes cinematic brilliance. Our Movie Khadmod moved to post production in second half of 2022 in search of VFX background score Designs colour grade and then censor process. the entire team of Khadmod has given their best has it was their first-time experience and learning but it was all fun and life learning lessons

Director Rahul Ramchandra Pawar who is coming from small town Nandurbar was a fine art person who studied at Abhinav College he also knows to handle the Cinematography in well-mannered as he was the student at FTII. Rahul Pawar who handled the camera in the entire movie also helped in costume, screenplay, Acting Art Direction and lot as the prelude to their cinematic odyssey unfolded, Aesthete Productions embraced the challenges of the times, turning obstacles into opportunities for unparalleled creativity. The journey from concept to reality commenced, promising audiences a cinematic experience that transcends the boundaries of imagination.

Meghraj Mallinath kalshetti is playing the character of Raju who belongs to a tribal Community. Meghraj brings the character of Raju to life with an unparalleled blend of authenticity and charisma. His portrayal is a captivating journey into the depths of Raju's persona, seamlessly navigating the nuances of the character's emotions and experiences. With Meghraj's nuanced performance, Raju becomes more than just a role; he becomes a vivid and relatable presence on the screen, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. Meghraj Mallinath Kalshetti, dedicated to his craft, underwent a remarkable transformation for his role in the movie "Khadmod." Displaying unwavering commitment and discipline, he embraced a rigorous fitness regimen and dietary changes to achieve a significant weight loss. His dedication not only showcases his professionalism but also adds authenticity to his portrayal in the film.

The much-anticipated premiere of "Khadmod" was held on January 19, 2024, at the prestigious Chinchwad INOX in Pune. As cinephiles and enthusiasts gather in eager anticipation, the red-carpet event promises to be a spectacle of glitz and glamour.

The air is abuzz with excitement as the venue transforms into a cinematic haven, ready to host the unveiling of this visually stunning masterpiece. The premiere at Chinchwad Inox is not just an event; it's a celebration of creativity, a culmination of the tireless efforts poured into the creation of "Khadmod."Guests, celebrities, and the film's cast and crew will grace the occasion, adding an extra layer of star-studded allure to the night. As the lights dim and the screen comes to life, the audience at Chinchwad Inox will be the first to immerse themselves in the enigmatic world crafted by Aesthete Productions.

This premiere marks the beginning of "Khadmod's" journey, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience that will linger in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to witness this groundbreaking film on its opening night in Pune. Movie has received an immense positive response all the India.

