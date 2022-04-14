Khanna Gems Group’s Gem Selections Coming Soon To Kanpur in May 2022

Khanna Gems Group - Gem Selections, a globally recognised gemstones brand, is preparingto have a grand openingof its 24th global locationin Kanpur. An elaborate and joyous opening ceremony will be held located right at the store's location in the heart of the city.The launch date has been set for the month of May, 2022.

Foundation & Structure Of The Brand

The brand was established in 1987 by famous and learned - astrologer and gemologist, Shri Pankaj Khanna, and has since become the only option when looking for genuine gemstones in any part of the world. Running successfully for the past 35 years, it has amassed a large consumer base and established long-lasting relationships with its customers. The brand is customer-smitten and has been looking forward to holistic approaches to find cures through the pain points of the users.

Gem Selections is renowned for its stunning variety of gemstones, all of which are obtained in a natural and environmentally friendly manner. The shop will have a diverse selection of goods, including loose gemstones, gemstone jewellery, crystals, healing stones, energisedsacred items, and many more that will be added as time goes on. State-of-the-art government labs examine and confirm that all gemstones are natural, pure, and untreated in order to ensure that they are true and of legitimate origin. Your prized stones will give you peace of mind becauseof their inherenthealing and beneficial properties that they possess. Gem Selections is also pleasedto be the first companyin Asia to provide its customers withthe option of purchasing gemstones on EMI. The firm has storefronts in India, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the UnitedKingdom, as well as more than 600 dealers and more than 1900 affiliates worldwide.

Gemstones Selection & Recommendation - Quality, Clarity& Services Offered

Gem Selection makes the process of shopping for gemstones more convenient and pleasant. Individualised gemstones and jewellery recommendations are given by trainedand certified astrologers using your birth date and time, within minutes after you submit. Afterwards, you'll have the choice of creating your own custom gemstone jewellery from scratch or choosing from a number of possibilities currently available in the store. Additionally, you will get all of the necessary documentation and certificates to confirm the authenticity of the gemstones. You may also verify the integrity of your purchaseinformation online by visiting the official website.

Great News For Residents Of Kanpur - Brand Store, Launch & Location Details

The interiors of the stores are sleek and sophisticated, with a touch of elegance and beauty thrown in for good measure. Interiors in white and gold are the most popular selections since they represent the candour and clearness of the brand's unique proposition. This visually appealing brand showroom embodies the philanthropic and luxurious sense that we want our customers to have when they visit us.

Kanpur citizens have a fantastic opportunity to get their hands on some of the most exquisite jewels on the planet at a very reasonable price. So mark your calendars and keep an eye out for additional developments!

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.