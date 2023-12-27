Khushi Advertising Unleashes An Unprecedented Marketing Spectacle for Blockbuster, Salaar – Ceasefire

Mumbai, 26-12-2023: The much-anticipated cinematic marvel, Salaar – Ceasefire, from the iconic production house, Hombale Films, featured an extraordinary marketing campaign meticulously crafted by the innovative minds at Khushi Advertising.

In a path-breaking move, Khushi orchestrated an awe-inspiring promotional campaign that spanned the length and breadth of the country, captivating audiences with a plethora of pioneering initiatives that redefined movie marketing.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

From the towering 120 ft. cut-out of Prabhas that commanded attention in popular malls, to the dominating omnipresence across major cities in India, the campaign immersed audiences in the enchanting world of Salaar.

Vijay Kiragandur - Producer, Hombale Films

Vijay Kiragandur - Producer, Hombale Films,said,"A film starring superstar Prabhas and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel demanded a compelling and immersive promotional campaign. We have worked with Khushi for our past projects including KGF 2 and Kantara and we have confidence and trust in their marketing and media capabilities. Together, we planned a 360-degree marketing campaign and Khushi executed it smoothly across the targeted regions all over India."

Vishnu Telang - CEO, Khushi Advertising

Vishnu Telang - CEO, Khushi Advertising expressed gratitude and excitement. “The fervour surrounding Salaar – Ceasefire reached unparalleled proportions, with the trailer amassing record-breaking views on various digital platforms and sparking fervent discussions across media outlets. On behalf of Khushi, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Homebale Films for trusting us. Expectations were running high and we wanted to shoulder the responsibility of running the marketing campaign with aplomb. We knew we had to design a marketing plan that would not only spread awareness and excitement for Salaar but would also leave an everlasting impact on the audience. The campaign’s centrepiece was the breathtaking, tallest-ever 120 ft. cut-out of the lead actor, Prabhas dominating prominent malls in Mumbai, transforming these popular shopping and entertainment hubs into immersive experiences. We also created a never-seen-before moving-media spectacle in which cabs with the movie branding drove in a magnificent cavalcade. The overall media-mix for the campaign also included popular TV news channels, radio, OOH, coffee shops, malls, airports and other media to grab maximum attention and create a buzz.”

About Hombale Films: Hombale Films is the leading film production house from Karnataka primarily involved in making Kannada and other Indian language films. Hombale films has produced mega-blockbuster movies like K.G.F, K.G.F Chapter 2 and Kantara.

About Khushi: Khushi Advertising is the fastest growing media and movie marketing agency having presence across 30 cities, working with 300+ leading brands, production houses, malls, multiplexes, business parks and Airports Authority of India. Khushi offers movie marketing solutions, in-film branding, ambient, outdoor, DOOH, airport and corporate park advertising and activation solutions across India.

For more information: https://khushiadvertising.com/



Media Contact: Vikas Lokhande

Mobile: 9320348884

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.