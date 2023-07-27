Kidbea's Offline Expansion is a Strategic Move to Maximize its Reach and Revenue

Kidbea, the adored online hub for eco-friendly bamboo plant-based children's clothing, is celebrating a major achievement in its growth journey. With a steadfast commitment to delivering the finest products for babies and toddlers, Kidbea is eagerly venturing into the world of physical retail. Having already made a successful presence in 20+ Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) across the country in collaboration with renowned brands like BabyAmore and ShopperStop, Kidbea is now gearing up to open 10+ Exclusive Brand Outlets and expand its reach with an additional 200+ Multi-Brand Outlets by the end of the fiscal year 23-24.

Since its inception, Kidbea has remained devoted to revolutionizing the shopping experience for parents and children by curating an extensive range of sustainable, affordable, and supremely comfortable products. By stepping into the realm of brick-and-mortar stores, Kidbea aims to forge stronger connections with its customers and elevate the joy of shopping through captivating in-store experiences.

Already well-established in over 20 Multi-Brand Outlets, Kidbea has formed strategic partnerships with trusted brands like BabyAmore and ShopperStop, offering its thoughtfully curated products to a diverse audience. This existing offline footprint has provided invaluable insights into the needs and preferences of parents and children, fueling Kidbea's enthusiasm to expand its physical presence.

The strategic alliance between Kidbea and The Baby Shop, a prominent destination for baby products, has played a pivotal role in catalyzing Kidbea's offline expansion. This collaboration has also led to meaningful partnerships with renowned hospital chains such as Cloudnine and Fortis, further solidifying Kidbea's reputation as a reliable and trusted brand.

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Kidbea's Exclusive Brand Outlets and extend our reach through additional Multi-Brand Outlets. Our successful partnerships with BabyAmore and ShopperStop have demonstrated the immense potential of engaging with families in physical spaces. The overwhelming love and support we have received inspire us to bring Kidbea to more cities, welcoming even more families to experience the joy we have to offer," said Mr. Hussain, CEO & Co-founder.

"In the modern world, the average consumer navigates through various stages of curiosity, awareness, consideration, and trials before making a purchase. While the online medium excels in many of these stages, it may not always provide a complete experience. Bearing this in mind, we sought to offer our customers an opportunity that encompasses all these touchpoints in one comprehensive experience," explained Swapnil Srivastav, CMO & Co-founder.

"Our foray into the offline market marks an exhilarating chapter in our journey. We are delighted to create lasting memories with our customers and provide them with even more choices to dress their little ones in style," added Aman Kumar Mahto, CPO & Co-founder.

With its expansion into the offline market, Kidbea is all set to create a more immersive and enchanting shopping experience for families, elevating its status as a leading provider of sustainable and delightful kid's wear

