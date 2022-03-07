KIIT Campus Placement 2022

History repeats itself when efforts are endured. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has not only grown to be a citadel but an achiever even in most adverse situations.

A Notch Higher

From a milestone and flag bearer for knowledge, now, in a repeat, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has achieved record campus placement with 270 plus top-notch companies doling out 4200 plus job offers for a batch size of 3500 eligible B.Tech students of 2022 graduating batch. This year, 50 new companies have participated in the placement process so far.

Seen in hindsight, it is not merely a record spree, but an outstanding result of years of tireless dedication and zeal that the Founder of KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta politely pursues. He is a man who never flaunts his triumphs.

The commencement of the campus placement season for the 2022 graduating batch started from May 2021 and KIIT is already well-poised to achieve cent percent campus placement for yet another year, informed Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU.

More than 3000 students got single placement offers, while the top 1500 students were placed in “Dream Companies” with an average CTC of Rs. 8.10 lakh p.a. Thirty-five companies offered CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh and above per annum, while over 130 companies offered CTC of Rs. 5.00 lakh, said Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KIIT DU.

A Whopping Outreach

Five students of KIIT have got placement offers with the highest CTC of Rs. 52 lakh per annum. The average CTC is Rs. 6.05 lakh, which is 30% higher than the previous year. More than 3000 students are already placed and over 1200 students bagged multiple job offers.

KIIT-DU is the only university in India to proactively create an interface with the leading names in the industry. This is facilitating the placement of KIIT students in various national and multinational companies. For instance, HighRadius, a FinTech company, in collaboration with KIIT has established a FinTech Lab in KIIT Campus wherein, more than 2000 students are getting one-year experiential learning internship with a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. HighRadius has provided placement to 710 plus students of KIIT with Rs. 8 lakh package.

Breaking Boundaries of Class

This year, ‘Day Zero’ dream campus drives alone resulted in the placement of about 1500 students by MNCs with an average CTC of Rs. 8.10 lakh per annum. ‘Day-One’ campus recruitment drive generated about 2000 job offers from four companies.

Phenomenal Trajectory

Keeping up with our past trend, KIIT is well on its way to achieving phenomenal record placement for the 2022 graduating batch despite the COVID pandemic. In 2020, KIIT achieved cent percent placement in B.Tech, MBA, and Biotech, while more than 50% placement in Law. It also achieved record placement in 2021.

Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2022

KIIT Ranked 251-300 Globally, Among Handful of Indian Varsities to Figure in the List

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked in the cohort of 251-300 globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022. The best universities under the age of 50 years were announced on 16th February 2022 in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings. KIIT Deemed to be University has become the first ever young university in Odisha to achieve 251-300 rank.

KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter the Young University Rankings 2022 of the Times Higher Education. Performance of KIIT, a young university of only 18 years, in this prestigious ranking is impressive.

The Young University Ranking puts spotlight on the best Universities under 50 years old and utilizes 5 broad parameters of Teaching, Research, International Outlook and Industrial Output. Drawing on the same comprehensive performance indicators as the globally-recognised THE World University Rankings, the THE Young University Rankings celebrate the achievements of young institutions that have made a big impact on the world stage in years rather than centuries and are best placed to challenge the established elites.

Earlier, KIIT-DU had achieved an impressive position in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings also. Staff, students, management and well-wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top-level Universities in the world.

