Kinghills Travels has set new heights as one of the best travel start-ups

India's fastest-growing modern technology travel start-up Kinghills Travels organized its Annual Global Meet in Jalandhar, which was attended by 125 members from 22 branches of the company across India.

Kinghills travels company was one of the college startups which has made its presence across the country today in just 7 years.

Deepak Dhayal, CEO, of Kinghills Travels, informed that the chief guest at the inauguration of the AGM 2023 was Dr Saurabh Lakhanpal (Director, Lovely Professional University) who guided and supported the company in its initial phase.

In the meeting, he shared his vision for the growth of the company and reviewed the efforts being made by the company to achieve its long-term goals. In AGM 2023-24, the company has chalked out a new strategy to reach out to customers in India and abroad by launching packages tailored to different age segments. Presently Kinghills has 22 branches located in 10 states and in the next one year, Kinghills aims to open 50 branches in 15 states.

Kinghills is India's fastest-growing tech-based travel startup, growing and expanding rapidly. Kinghills App is a very hi-tech travel app with unique features for the convenience of travellers. Currently, the total users of this app are 70,000, and the company has set a target of increasing to 1 million this year. There are various packages available on the company's application (Android App) for all age groups, such as trekking and adventure group tours for youth, family group tours for families, couple group tours for couples, group religious tours for older travellers Etcetera. All these facilities are booked on one click/phone call from your city. In which all facilities are provided from departure from your home to sightseeing, such as hotel, train, food, guide etc. Kinghills offers group travel to tourist destinations in North-Eastern Indian states including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar, Meghalaya.

CMO, Kinghills Naveen Chowdhary told that more than 10,000 tourists have visited Chardham this year from April to June and Kinghills Travels has won the first place in this category. The golden book of world record Entered. Kinghills Travels already holds the world record for the largest cultural tour. Next year we aim to do 4 times this year.

To promote Indian tourism on the world tourism map under Prime Minister's tourism vision, Kinghills Travels has opened an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a group to develop India's identity through the slogan "Know India". has been formed. Kinghills has participated in Malaysia's biggest travel fair "MATTA" on behalf of the Indian Tourism Department. After Malaysia, the company wants to promote Indian tourism to all other countries in South-East Asia.

Mr. Hasan, CTO, of Kinghills, said that the company has created travel knowledge vlogs to increase awareness about Indian tourist destinations. These vlogs will create awareness about more than 500 tourist places in India, both domestically and internationally. You can also start your journey by clicking on this link www.Kinghillstravels.com.

