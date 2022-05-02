Kishore Namit Kapoor creates an innovative style of training actors

India, 2nd May, 2022: Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute’s YouTube channel offers varied e-lessons by the acting guru himself, though they may not be considered a substitute for training. The best option remains real time training, interfacing with a real trainer who can provide encouragement and feedback. But since the need of the hour is online training, Mr. Kapoor decided to make his techniques available to anyone and everyone seeking to better themselves in the craft of acting.

Kishore Namit Kapoor (or the acting guru as he is referred to in the media), in his usual pioneering style, has come up with a new method for training young actors. Mr. Kapoor has decided to make a feature-length film which will serve as a training program not only for the participating actors in the movie, as they go about learning various techniques on set, but also for those watching the film, who can observe each step of the process.

This training film will feature fictional scenes (performed by a special batch) as well as the process of creating them (highlighting the challenges that go into creating emotional or fun scenes, what it takes to be charming or charismatic on camera, how to be effective on set and in dubbing). Once this film has been created, it can then be watched by others and they can imbibe in themselves all that it takes to be excellent in acting for films and television.

Through this journey, Mr Kapoor’s intent is to create a new species of actor and ultimately, a new form of superstar - the mindful actor. An actor who performs solely in the moment with a deep sense of joy, as though celebrating through their art form. The “mindful” style of performance allows actors to access the ease and joy of creating. For this purpose, Mr Kapoor is inviting young actors from across the country whom he can groom in the classroom and on sets. This special batch will be part of his breakthrough movie “THE LEGACY” that will not only teach the participants the craft of acting but will also be a handbook for all those coming after.

Hrithik Roshan praises acting guru Kishore Namit Kapoor

Mr Kapoor plans to put his decades of experience in this one film that’ll include all of his techniques that have led to the creation of some of the most relevant and charismatic stars of Bollywood today namely Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor the list is nearly endless.

The added bonus to this breakthrough process is that the actors of this particular batch will not have to go through the embarrassment of auditions and the struggles that other young actors have to endure. Instead, they will have a full length feature film on their hands with challenging scenes, highlighting their strengths and capturing their beauty. This will ease their transition into the industry and will give them a head start against their competitors.

“The intention is to make a film that people can watch across the world and learn all of my techniques,” shares Mr Kapoor “since not everyone can make it all the way to Mumbai - the city of dreams. Through this film, I plan to take the city of dreams to them instead. I also invite the film industry to come in and invest with us in this breakthrough project.”

Kishore Namit Kapoor is an author of several books on acting and has spent many decades perfecting the art of training. He has trained some of the most relevant and successful names on the silver screen and in television today.

The technical direction of this film will be done by Bahaish Kapoor, who is a filmmaker and writer. His work is available on platforms like Disney + Hostar. To be part of this special batch, one can apply at KNK ACTING INSTITUTE (9820036584/ 9820224455 or visit their website www.knkactinginstitute.com)

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.