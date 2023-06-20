‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Starring Salman Khan Will Hit Your Screens on ZEE5 Global on June 23

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will get its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on June 23, 2023. The action comedy flick is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. It follows the story of the eldest brother in the family, who refuses to marry since he believes it may create ripples in his joint family. However, his brothers have secret girlfriends, so they change Bhaijaan's heart by finding the perfect partner for him. The movie stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Jagapathi Babu, and a surprise cameo by Ram Charan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer that began filming in May 2022. The movie was completed in February 2023 in locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ladakh. Ravi Basrur crafted the film score, while the soundtrack was a collaborative effort by Basrur, Himesh Reshammiya, Devi Sri Prasad, Sajid Khan, Sukhbir, Payal Dev, and Amaal Mallik. It was released theatrically on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid.

According to Farhad Samji, mainstream films can potentially convey powerful messages for the betterment of society. In an interview with a news source, the director expressed, "I strongly believe that commercial films can effectively tell meaningful stories while entertaining audiences. The key lies in striking the right balance between entertainment and substance."

Acknowledging the challenge of maintaining freshness while catering to a mass audience, Samji added, "Commercial films are among the most demanding genres, but I firmly believe they have the power to entertain and inspire. It all comes down to telling a compelling story and presenting it in a manner that resonates with people."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a complete entertainment package with a talented supporting cast. The Salman Khan film will premiere on ZEE5 Global on June 23, 2023.

To get the gist of the mass entertainer, you can watch the movie trailer here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.