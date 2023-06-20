Home / Brand Stories / ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Starring Salman Khan Will Hit Your Screens on ZEE5 Global on June 23

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Starring Salman Khan Will Hit Your Screens on ZEE5 Global on June 23

brand stories
Published on Jun 20, 2023 06:23 PM IST

The action comedy flick is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Starring Salman Khan Will Hit Your Screens on ZEE5 Global on June 23
‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Starring Salman Khan Will Hit Your Screens on ZEE5 Global on June 23
ByHT Brand Studio

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will get its world digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on June 23, 2023. The action comedy flick is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. It follows the story of the eldest brother in the family, who refuses to marry since he believes it may create ripples in his joint family. However, his brothers have secret girlfriends, so they change Bhaijaan's heart by finding the perfect partner for him. The movie stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Jagapathi Babu, and a surprise cameo by Ram Charan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a family entertainer that began filming in May 2022. The movie was completed in February 2023 in locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ladakh. Ravi Basrur crafted the film score, while the soundtrack was a collaborative effort by Basrur, Himesh Reshammiya, Devi Sri Prasad, Sajid Khan, Sukhbir, Payal Dev, and Amaal Mallik. It was released theatrically on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid.

According to Farhad Samji, mainstream films can potentially convey powerful messages for the betterment of society. In an interview with a news source, the director expressed, "I strongly believe that commercial films can effectively tell meaningful stories while entertaining audiences. The key lies in striking the right balance between entertainment and substance."

Acknowledging the challenge of maintaining freshness while catering to a mass audience, Samji added, "Commercial films are among the most demanding genres, but I firmly believe they have the power to entertain and inspire. It all comes down to telling a compelling story and presenting it in a manner that resonates with people."

Release date

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a complete entertainment package with a talented supporting cast. The Salman Khan film will premiere on ZEE5 Global on June 23, 2023.

To get the gist of the mass entertainer, you can watch the movie trailer here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out