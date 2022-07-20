Know About India’s Most Trusted Rural Neo Banking Platform, Iyda Payments

Neobanking has recently become a buzzword in the fintech world. Since it's been in the news and the media the term has acquired traction. But do we understand what's going on?

On a global scale, neobanks are taking over the fintech industry. Every day, a new competitor enters the market with the primary goal of further simplifying financial services. Let's look at what it means. The founder of India’s most trusted rural neo banking platform Iyda Payments, Deepak Kumar briefed the media about neo banking and his firm in a recent conversation.

He explained that a neobank is a digital bank with no physical locations. Neobanking operates solely online rather than having a physical presence at a specific place. Neobanking is a broad term that encompasses a wide range of financial service providers who primarily target tech-savvy clientele. He further stated that neobanks fill the gap between traditional banks' services and the changing expectations of today's customers. They accomplish this through providing tailored experiences utilising data-driven insights, and providing value-added services.

Iyda Payments is the rural neo banking platform, transforming the lives of thousands of people living in rural areas. As traditional banking is not available in every part of our country, Iyda Payments through neo banking is present in each corner of the rural areas.

Bihar born Deepak has faced the struggles of banking and also he knows about the necessity of digital banking in rural parts of our country, he launched Iyda payments to meet such needs. Iyda Payments provides multiple services in the rural areas like Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), Micro ATM, Money Transfer Services, Power Bill Payments, Call Management Services, Registration Services, IT Services, Taxation Services, and UPI, Recharge, Insurance, and Loan, etc. Currently, it is serving over 10 lakh customers with 1 lakh retail outlets. With a vision to bring digitization to villages, Deepak is working to achieve this goal.

