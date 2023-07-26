Know About TAVI (Transcatheter aortic valve implant)

After several days of open-heart surgery, the patient used to take time to recover. But now with the TAVI procedure, the aortic valve of the patient can be replaced without opening the chest or any incision. For this, an artificial valve is implanted through a catheter from the artery of the thigh. This procedure is completed in just one to one and a half hours and after three to five days the person can return to his normal routine. All the risks associated with open surgery are completely eliminated in this technique and the patient is discharged from the hospital in five to six days after the procedure. Whereas after open chest surgery, it takes about two months for complete recovery of the patient.

Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon

There are some FAQ's related to TAVI which people needs to know -

Q- Can this procedure put the patient at risk.

A - It is not so. The risk is about 1-2%. TAVI is a safe treatment option and these risks are much less with TAVI compared to the risks of open surgery. The patient's bleeding from the procedure is very less and the recovery is also faster.

Q - Is the new valve installed by removing the old valve?

A - No, it is not possible to remove natural valve through intervention. In the TAVI procedure, a new artificial valve is implanted over the old valve. The new valve covers the old one.

Q - Do patients need general anaesthesia for TAVI?

Answer - No patients do not require general anaesthesia for TAVI procedures. This procedure hence is safe for all those in whom surgery is refused due to risk of general anesthesia. Also, near and dear ones can meet and talk to the patient immediately after the procedure.

Q - Can there be problems after the procedure?

Answer - After the TAVI procedure, the patient has to take medicines. Do not keep irregularity in taking these medicines. If the patient has difficulty in breathing, feel dizziness, contact the doctor immediately.

Q - How long patients have to stay in the hospital?

Answer - The patient gets admitted for procedure a day before the procedure and is investigated. The patient undergoes procedure the next day and will be shifted to ICU for a day. The next day he is shifted to room and ready to go home the following day. So, in total he is in hospital for 3-4 days.

Q - Do one have to make lifestyle changes even after TAVI?

Answer - TAVI is only to improve the quality of life of the patient. The patient does not need much to make lifestyle changes.

Q - Will the weakness of the heart remain?

Ans - No, after TAVI the heart function of the patient also improves. The heaviness of the chest caused by aortic stenosis is removed after the procedure, functionality increases, leg swelling subsides and breathing problems are greatly reduced.

(Dr. Amit Kumar Chaurasia

Chief Cath Lab & TAVI (Unit I)

Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology

Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon)

