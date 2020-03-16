Know about the treatment methods of colorectal cancer

brand-stories

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:36 IST

The large intestine of the human body consists of the colon and the rectum. Cancer in this part is collectively called colorectal cancer. It is one of the most common cancers worldwide.

Dr. Gaurang Modi

Symptoms

•Prolonged constipation or diarrhea

•Weakness or fatigue

•Unexplained weight loss or low haemoglobin

•Rectal bleeding or blood in stools

•A feeling that the bowel doesn’t empty completely

It is diagnosed through colonoscopy or proctoscopy-guided biopsy on the tumour growth/ulcer.

Colorectal cancer is treated through surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, depending on the stage and the location of the tumour. Patients can be cured if the cancer is detected early.

The mainstay of treatment in recurrent or advanced stages is mainly chemotherapy. Biologic therapy like cetuximab may be added to chemotherapy after certain genetic testing. New oral drugs like regorafenib can be used in relapsed settings.

Immunotherapy is a part of the biological therapy that boosts the body’s natural defence to fight cancer. Biological drugs are costly but they have lower side effects compared to chemotherapy.

Know more about colorectal cancer here.

This article has been written by Dr. Gaurang Modi (Medical Oncologist) (D.M & M.D), Genome Onco Hemato Centre, Ahmedabad.