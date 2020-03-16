e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Brand Stories / Know about the treatment methods of colorectal cancer

Know about the treatment methods of colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is treated through surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, depending on the stage and the location of the tumour.

brand-stories Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:36 IST
By Dr. Gaurang Modi
By Dr. Gaurang Modi
The mainstay of treatment in recurrent or advanced stages of colorectal cancer is mainly chemotherapy.
The mainstay of treatment in recurrent or advanced stages of colorectal cancer is mainly chemotherapy.(Pixabay)
         

The large intestine of the human body consists of the colon and the rectum. Cancer in this part is collectively called colorectal cancer. It is one of the most common cancers worldwide.

Dr. Gaurang Modi
Dr. Gaurang Modi

Symptoms

•Prolonged constipation or diarrhea

•Weakness or fatigue

•Unexplained weight loss or low haemoglobin

•Rectal bleeding or blood in stools

•A feeling that the bowel doesn’t empty completely

It is diagnosed through colonoscopy or proctoscopy-guided biopsy on the tumour growth/ulcer.

Colorectal cancer is treated through surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, depending on the stage and the location of the tumour. Patients can be cured if the cancer is detected early.

The mainstay of treatment in recurrent or advanced stages is mainly chemotherapy. Biologic therapy like cetuximab may be added to chemotherapy after certain genetic testing. New oral drugs like regorafenib can be used in relapsed settings.

Immunotherapy is a part of the biological therapy that boosts the body’s natural defence to fight cancer. Biological drugs are costly but they have lower side effects compared to chemotherapy.

Know more about colorectal cancer here.

This article has been written by Dr. Gaurang Modi (Medical Oncologist) (D.M & M.D), Genome Onco Hemato Centre, Ahmedabad.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news