e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / Know how SBI Pension Loan can help you stay financially independent post retirement

Know how SBI Pension Loan can help you stay financially independent post retirement

If you are a state or central government pensioner, defense pensioner or a family pensioner, you are eligible for a pension loan from the State Bank of India, if you are drawing the pension through a branch of SBI.

brand-stories Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:42 IST
SBI provides easy pension loan to pensioners like central and state government pensioners, defence pensioners and family pensioners up to the age of 76 years.
SBI provides easy pension loan to pensioners like central and state government pensioners, defence pensioners and family pensioners up to the age of 76 years.
         

Over the last few decades, life expectancy has improved owing to various advances in medical science but the retirement age remains the same. As a result, many senior citizens either fend for themselves through measly pensions they receive or become increasingly dependent on their children for any bulk requirement. Senior citizens are looking out for ways to stay financially independent post retirement and live a peaceful life.

With SBI Pension Loan, a pensioner can fulfill various dreams like child’s marriage, home renovation, purchase of new home, vacation or even pay the medical bills.

SBI provides easy pension loan to pensioners like central and state government pensioners, defence pensioners and family pensioners up to the age of 76 years.

In order to understand more about the features, eligibility criteria and repayment of SBI Pension loan, read through this infographic.

 

top news
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sows hope of ‘positive outcome’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In