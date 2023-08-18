Know the documents required to get a loan against car

Unexpected funding requirements can catch anyone off guard in an ever-changing financial market. When such requirements arise, applying for a loan against your car can be a practical solution. The process of applying for these loans has become easier and more convenient with the rapid digitisation. However, the loan application procedure is not complete until all required documents are submitted. It is crucial to follow the lender's document requirements, regardless of the loan category.

NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance provide a loan against car that comes with simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation requirements. Here’s the list of documents required for a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car:

KYC documents such as your Aadhaar card/ passport/ voter’s ID

PAN card

Employee ID card

Bank statements for the last 3 months

Salary slips for the last 3 months

Vehicle registration certificate

In addition to minimal documentation, Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car also offers a host of other benefits like:

High loan amount

The Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car grants you access to a substantial loan amount of up to Rs. 47 lakh, offering financial flexibility to manage your small as well as significant purchases. This loan offering helps you to fulfil your diverse financial needs, including funding medical emergencies, financing higher education, renovating your home, and more.

Simple eligibility requirements

Bajaj Finance offers loan against car that comes with simple eligibility criteria. You can easily qualify if you are an Indian citizen between 18 and 80 years* of age and meet the minimum monthly salary criteria of Rs. 20,000 and have a work experience of at least 1 year. If you are a self-employed individual, you need to submit the ITR proof for the last 2 years.

Quick disbursal of funds

Unexpected financial requirements can take you by surprise, leading to an immediate need for funds. Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car effectively tackles these financial emergencies by offering swift online approval within a day of document verification. The funds are then transferred to your account in as little as 48 hours* of the approval of the loan, ensuring timely financial support.

Convenient repayment tenures:

When it comes to applying for a loan against car, the goal is to minimise financial strain. Bajaj Finance offers loan against car with versatile repayment terms, extending up to 72 months. This lets you choose a repayment duration that fits your ability to pay back comfortably. As a result, managing your loan becomes effortless, ensuring a stress-free borrowing experience.

Flexi Loan facility

Bajaj Finance offers a loan against car in three unique variants – Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan. With the Flexi Loan options, you have the freedom to withdraw funds multiple times from your approved loan amount based on your needs. This adaptable feature helps in reducing interest expenses since you're only charged interest on the withdrawn sum. Moreover, with the Flexi Hybrid variant you also have the option to choose interest-only EMIs during the initial phase of the loan tenure. This service enables various withdrawals, repayments, and pre-payments whenever suits you, offering unparalleled financial flexibility.

If you're seeking an easy solution for your financial problems, the Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car can be considered a perfect solution. This is an excellent alternative that provides you with funds quickly while you can continue to use your vehicle. Apply for a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car today and cover your unexpected expenses easily.

*Terms and conditions apply

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.