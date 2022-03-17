Kohbee: How It Fosters The Individuality of Educators and Content Creators

The Covid-19 epidemic has introduced a spate of online teaching classes and teaching videos posted online. Teachers play a crucial role in ed-tech, regardless of the modality and digital technology available. But in the modern era, all of us can become teachers and students. There is no age barrier to learning as well as teaching in the current times. Some of us might be skilled in photography or fashion design or even acting but do not know how to create a profitable business out of our knowledge. Lack of the capital and technology for mass dissemination is a huge barrier for this modern learning ecosystem.

But in today’s evolving ed-tech scene, Kohbee is a breath of fresh air. Kohbee is an ed-tech platform with a difference that seeks to empower any person who wants to monetise on their knowledge and enable them to become educators in their domain. Kohbee provides an economical end-to-end solution that allows you to set up,manage and grow your online education business through a mobile first platform. You can use the Kohbee app to create your website, list and sell your courses, manage leads, conduct live classes with an inbuilt LMS tool and manage payments. In a nutshell, Kohbee provides individual creator-educators with tools of success of a large ed-tech at an affordable price.

Big capital fueled Ed-tech platforms generally employ teachers as freelance employees. Although they have made online streaming and in-classroom teaching possible, they are also highly capital intensive. Education has been corporatised making it costlier for the end consumer i.e students/parents and at the same time educators don’t earn as much as they should. As existing ed-tech platforms are more focused on achieving their sales and marketing targets, teachers on the existing ed-tech platforms feel the need to perform. So the focus of teachers has shifted from teaching and building a personal rapport with the students to achieving sales targets and taking on extra duties of marketing and selling services on the platform for the ed-techs.

You would have heard of many of the top tutors leaving and being laid off by big edtechs and starting classes of their own. But they get stuck with technology, of which they understand very little. This is where Kohbee comes in.

Kohbee provides a strong foundation of technological support and systems to conduct and grow your teaching business. You can create your own branded website and app, maximise your revenue using Kohbee’s growth tools for educators in your own way. Ensuring that you get the autonomy of your education business the Kohbee app acts as a facilitator unlike Big ed-tech companies out there.

Kohbee is the brainchild of IIT (BHU) alumni; Rohan Sinha, Shashwat Aditya and Siddharth Chauhan. Kohbee started with a capital of US$ 10,000 and has subsequently raised US$ 235,000 in a pre-seed funding round. The angel investors who invested in Kohbee’s pre-seeding funding included Ankit Mehrotra (CEO, Dine Out), Saurabh Aggarwal (Founder, Fitso), Ah! Ventures, Fortunexus, and others.

Kohbee’s business model is nothing like other existing ed-tech platforms in India: its primary focus is empowering creators and educators to become entrepreneurs using Kohbee’s tech and payment platforms. Secondly, while many creators still do not have access to a computer in India, smartphones have become ubiquitous. Kohbee is a mobile-based SAAS platform: it eliminates the necessity of having access to a laptop, a broadband connection and subscribing to ed-tech media for three times the cost.

Kohbee is available in multiple regional languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bahasa, Malay, Tamil, and Bengali, including 2 South East Asian Languages. This facilitates regional connections and reaches as creators and educators connect with aspiring students in their regional languages. The genres on which you can deliver lessons and create a community around your content on Kohbee are infinite: from classroom education, cooking, fashion designing to the art of bungee jumping. Kohbee is as global as it is local, and creators from any country in the world can leverage the platform’s capabilities to set up, create and market their classes worldwide. Kohbee provides a built-in LMS system and international payments support. The app offers the tech backbone for the entrepreneur, creator, and educator business globally.

Kohbee has been downloaded 100,000+ times during the five months since its inception. It has a user base of 30,000 creators/educators and has been downloaded in 45+ countries. Kohbee is one of the most popular apps downloaded on Google Play, and an iOS app is already in the works and will be launching soon.

Kohbee is a powerful mobile app that provides a one-stop shoppe for online trainers and educators to run their online businesses. With Kohbee as your tech platform, you can create your tailor-made website and market your courses. All you need is a smartphone. All visitors can become potential customer contacts on your website. Kohbee has a Customer Relationship Management interface that can help to capture this data and save it in the database. As a creator/entrepreneur, you can also use a penetration pricing model to offer special discounts. This way, you can convert interested parties into paying users, offering a sustained business model that may be scaled per your requirements.

The Kohbee app also provides you with a unique scheduler that enables you to manage your time easily and effectively. You can offer either one on one classes or post pre-recorded videos. Furthermore, the international payments gateway helps you easily collect your payments for the classes/videos subscribed from customers. Kohbee also facilitates sending messages, emails, SMSes etc.

All in all, Kohbee provides a Done-For-You, readymade solution instead of a Do-It-Yourself solution. Kohbee is a complete, comprehensive solution that creates the backbone supporting one’s transformation to a creator-educator.

Key Takeaways

Kohbee has revolutionised the ed-tech world by creating a unique app. Kohbee will facilitate the growth of a new class of independent entrepreneurs/creators and educators globally.

Many creator teachers are migrating to the Kohbee app, realising its potential to empower and respect the individual brands of the content creator and teacher. You are not subsumed by a larger ed-tech ecosystem that does not allow your individuality and unique skills to flourish.

According to Deloitte Research, from 2022 to 2026, smartphone consumption is expected to reach 1.76 billion. The growth of mobile internet, increased uptake of 5G internet and surged in demand for e-learning make Kohbee very valuable for the teaching community. Kohbee offers a cost-effective solution for mobile users by providing a mobile-based SaaS application. This does away with the necessity for costly laptops, broadband connections, etc., for conducting classes. Kohbee offers an all-in-one solution from CRM software to a payments gateway. This enables the creator/educator to scale up his business quickly. Kohbee is an ed-tech app with a real difference. So, if you want to begin your creator journey, Download the Kohbee App today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.