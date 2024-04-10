Kohinoor Management School (KMS), an Emerging Business School Earns International Accreditation!

Mumbai, India, 9th April 2024: Kohinoor Management School (KMS) is pleased to announce a significant milestone: International Accreditation from the South Asian Quality Assurance System-SAQS.

This prestigious accreditation underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching methods, and relentless pursuit of global standards in business education. In Mumbai, only six Business Schools held SAQS accreditation until now. Kohinoor Management School proudly joins this exclusive league as the 7th member, validating its ongoing quest for excellence. Notably, this accreditation elevates the two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) offered by KMS to the equivalence of an MBA according to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Kohinoor Management School (KMS) stands out in several ways:

Global Recognition: With SAQS accreditation, KMS now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with elite business schools worldwide, establishing itself as a premier destination for top-tier education and groundbreaking research on a global scale.

Unparalleled Quality: The institution is dedicated to providing students with unmatched educational experiences, equipping them to excel in today's ever-evolving business environment. KMS boasts distinguished faculty, cutting-edge facilities, and an industry-aligned curriculum to ensure that each student receives the highest calibre of education.

Industry Connections: As an internationally accredited institution, KMS offers students unparalleled access to a vast network of industry luminaries, experts, and mentors. Through internships, networking opportunities, and hands-on projects, students gain invaluable real-world experience and forge connections that last a lifetime.

Empowering Future Leaders: The mission at Kohinoor Management School (KMS) is to empower the next generation of business leaders to catalyze positive change and innovation globally. With international accreditation, the institution is better positioned than ever to fulfill this mission and inspire excellence across all facets of business education.

Join KMS in celebrating this momentous achievement as it continues to push the boundaries of business education and shape the future of global business leadership. Together, let's embark on a journey of growth, innovation, and boundless opportunities!

Stay tuned for exciting updates and events as Kohinoor Management School (KMS) embarks on this thrilling new chapter.

To know more, visit: https://kms.ac.in/

