Kohsa Analytics: Empowering Sustainable Engineering and Changing the Industry

In an industry dominated by established players, Srestha Chatterjee, a trailblazer and visionary, has emerged as a dynamic force driving change and sustainability in the engineering sector. With her relentless spirit and passion for the environment, Srestha has embarked on an extraordinary journey, redefining norms and envisioning a revolution that promises to transform the industry as a whole.

At the tender age of 20, Srestha took her first steps towards independence by entering the workforce to sustain herself. Inspired by her father's extensive experience as a pollution control consultant, she recognized the pressing need to address environmental challenges and channel her passion into action. Determined to create a better future for herself, her family, and the world, Srestha founded her venture, Kohsa Analytics, in 2018, together with her father.

Armed with her father's invaluable knowledge and experience, Srestha embarked on a mission to make a meaningful impact. In the initial years, her father's reputation in the environmental engineering field provided a solid foundation for Kohsa Analytics, allowing Srestha to gain clients and valuable insights at the ground level. But her ambitions stretched far beyond personal sustainability. She aspired to expand Kohsa Analytics and introduce innovative solutions to a wider audience.

Driven by her pursuit of growth and excellence, Srestha made the bold decision to move to Bangalore, seeking opportunities to scale up her operations. Her vision and passion resonated with government associations and corporates, but she faced obstacles due to high costs and language barriers. Undeterred, she set her sights on Kolkata, where she pitched her project to the Urban Development Department (UDD) and conducted extensive market research. Just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Srestha signed her first client, marking the beginning of an upward trajectory.

While many companies struggled during the global crisis, Kohsa Analytics stood strong and even thrived. The team expanded, client numbers grew, and Srestha's unwavering dedication propelled the company forward. Today, Kohsa Analytics stands as a shining example of resilience, ready to launch a new vertical – a Testing and Research Center – as part of its commitment to continuous innovation.

Srestha's vision extends beyond the success of her own venture. She advocates for gender equality in the engineering field, aiming to bring more women into the industry. Additionally, she challenges the notion that sustainable engineering is expensive, emphasizing the importance of designing custom solutions that cater to individual needs and budgets. Srestha envisions a future where women play pivotal roles as on-site technicians and plumbers, challenging stereotypes and contributing their expertise to build a sustainable world.

"With Kohsa Analytics' expanding repertoire of verticals, including water treatment and management, air pollution control devices, environmental audits, and the implementation of zero discharge systems, Srestha is poised to revolutionise the engineering industry. The introduction of zero discharge systems further solidifies Kohsa Analytics' commitment to sustainable practices by enabling the efficient treatment and management of wastewater, ensuring that no harmful pollutants are discharged into the environment. This innovative solution not only addresses the pressing issue of water pollution but also contributes to the preservation and conservation of water resources for a greener and more sustainable future.

Srestha Chatterjee's journey showcases the power of determination, passion, and the relentless pursuit of one's dreams. Her vision for sustainable engineering, commitment to gender diversity, and emphasis on customization are propelling her venture, Kohsa Analytics, to new heights. As Srestha continues to challenge norms and pave the way for a greener future, she is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and a catalyst for change in the engineering industry.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.