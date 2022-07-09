KONZE ‘Meet & Greet’- Technology Roadmap for Education, Migration Industry

India, 8th July 2022: The 1st ever KONZE “Meet & Greet” Event was able to assure education and migration consultants that with Smart Workflow Automation, their efforts can be halved and output can be doubled.

The event highlighted the energy & enthusiasm captured inside consultants. Moreover, with International Student Recruitment gaining momentum, KONZE aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions & help consultants to tap higher lead conversion and increase ROI.

Technology Roadmap, by definition, “is a flexible planning technique to support strategic and long-range planning, by matching short-term and long-term goals with specific technology solutions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KONZE is an IT firm currently focused on delivering customized CRM & online portals to the education & migration industry.

KONZE is an IT firm currently focused on delivering customized CRM & online portals to the education & migration industry. Certainly, they wish to explore various industry verticals such as Human Resources, Real Estate and Financial Services sector.

These SaaS-based solutions are strategically designed to not only increase your agency’s efficiency but also to empower & customize brand with ‘White Label’, ‘Widget’, and ‘Banner Box Integration’.

The superiority of all the products such as KONDESK, KONPARE, KONCHECK, KONSIGN, SearchMyANZSCO, and SMNOC was reflected in product demonstration in the “Meet & Greet” with the KONZE Partners at Fairfield by Marriott, Ahmedabad.

The session was uplifted by Mr. Nagendra Bisht (CHRO) with an introduction to the company’s Mission, Vision, and Values. Followed by a few fun-filled & interactive activities with agents, the session was then led by none other than the CEO of KONZE, Mr. Palak Shah.

The proud & confident voice on the stage described the key features and USPs showcased the belief in the products.

The discussion also led the trajectory towards how KONZE is nurturing the agent’s journey by concentrating on customer LTV (lifetime value).

KONZE with the foresight to ease the consultants’ everyday workflow and help them transform into a systematic technological shift was clearly answered in the Q&A section.

Furthermore, consultants’ curiosity about ROI and generating a passive revenue stream and many more such queries were handled by Mr. Hardik Chavda, Global Sales Head.

Consultants across the world are under-served and haven’t been able to benefit enough from the digital transformation.

KONZE is primarily carving a tech road for this industry to take leverage of automation to reduce efforts, carbon footprint, and errors.

All the above-mentioned products are serving the end-to-end needs of consultants. The tech solutions listed do everything that a consultant needs to, just in a simpler & effective way.

These products help to accelerate & accomplish various tasks needed to lodge a client’s visa file, may it be as a student, visitor or for PR.

All the Products which are live, except for the SMNOC which is in the beta phase, have shown proven results with KONPARE to over 1500+ partner agents.

These products focus on individual processes related to the visa process. For example, KONPARE comparison tool helps to choose the best oversea health insurance from the top providers.

Similarly, KONCHECK gets your National Police Check, SearchMyANZSCO (SMA) & SMNOC helps to boost Australian and Canadian Migration business respectively.

The event concluded on a positive note with consultants uniting as a community and understanding the role of a tech company, KONZE, helping education & migration agents to empower their business in 360 degrees.

To know more visit: https://www.konze.com/

https://www.konpare.online/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.