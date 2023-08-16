Kore Mobile - India’s Fastest Growing Mobile Retail Chain, Partners with Cricket Ireland

Delhi, India – Business Wire India Kore Mobile (NSE:KORE), India’s fastest-growing Mobile retail chain announced today that they will be the Official Sponsors of the Ireland Cricket Team for the upcoming series against India. The sponsorship will see Kore Mobile’s brand presence on the leading arm of the Irish team jersey as well as visibility across social media and on-ground branding.



Kore Mobile, which has over 170 stores spread across Gujarat and UP are looking to expand their brand visibility as they aim for a rapid expansion of self-owned and franchise outlets across the country’s capital and other northern states in the next 12 months. Speaking on their association with Ireland Cricket, Mr. Kamlesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Kore Mobile said, “We are very excited to extend our support to Cricket Ireland through this sponsorship. Ireland has grown from strength to strength on the field and we feel that their journey resonates with Kore’s growth over the last few years, we look forward to a long and fruitful association with the team. This partnership will help us reach out to our wide customer base of smart phone users who are cricket lovers across the country.”



Kore Mobile is also scheduled to launch 5 new outlets to coincide with the start of the series across Delhi in locations such as Najafgarh, Sagarpur Chhawala, Jail Road and Narayana. Kore joins an illustrious list of Indian brands such as Amul who have chosen to sponsor the Ireland cricket team, inspired by their remarkable performances over the last few years especially at ICC events.



India will travel to Ireland for a 3 match T20I series kicking off on the 18th of August, which is likely to be keenly watched as it marks the comeback of Jasprith Bumrah who will be leading the side, the Indian squad will also have the likes of Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sunder all of whom will be hoping for a good showing in the lead up to the ODI World Cup.



All the matches will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, and India are likely to face stiff competition from the Men in Green, who under Paul Stirling’s captaincy have recently qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 and will be keen to prove their mettle.

About Kore Mobile

Kore Mobile (NSE:KORE), owned by Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited, is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") Emerge Platform since 8th September, 2022 . The Corporate Identification Number of the Company is L32202GJ2012PLC068660. At KORE Mobile, we redefine mobile retail with a commitment to bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and accessible affordability. As a premier retail chain, we curate a spectrum of phones, ranging from flagship marvels to budget-friendly gems, ensuring every customer finds their perfect device. Our growth is marked by an unwavering dedication to customer-centricity. We pride ourselves on understanding your needs and aspirations, seamlessly guiding you through an array of choices to match your lifestyle. Under our brand names, KORE and EROK, we retail Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi, Techno and One Plus. We are also engaged in multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, Coolers etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Diakin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi etc.

Shireen Jayanti, ITW Global, shireen@itwglobal.com, +91-9986103898

Mukesh Prajapat (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer), Jay Jalaram Technologies Limited, cs@koremobiles.com, +91 (79) 48995415

