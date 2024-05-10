Kriti Nutrients Launches Social Initiative #SalutingEverydaySuperheroes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh0 [India], May 9: Kriti Nutrients Ltd, (BSE – 533210; NSE – KRITINUT) the manufacturer of your favorite Kriti Cooking Oil and Soya Chunks, is embarking on a mission to celebrate everyday superheroes and raise awareness about the vital act of blood donation. Partnering with the Red cross blood donation call center, Kriti's "#SalutingEverydaySuperheroes" initiative shines a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women, especially mothers, who demonstrate superheroic qualities in their daily lives.

The initiative is centered around acknowledging the incredible strength of women, especially mothers, and their ability to profoundly influence our communities. Let's uncover the superhero within every mother and create lasting change! Together, let's celebrate mothers' remarkable abilities, not just on Mother's Day, but each day.

More Than Just Cooking Oil: Empowering a Healthier Community

This digital campaign transcends the boundaries of the kitchen. Kriti's heartwarming short film, "Saluting Everyday Superheroes," unveiled for Mother's Day 2024, showcases the strength and resilience of women who selflessly donate blood. Through compelling storytelling, the short film underscores the life-saving significance of blood donation while celebrating the inherent superheroism in every mother.

"We're incredibly proud to honor these everyday superheroes who give the gift of life," says Umesh Sathaye, Vice President of Kriti Nutrients Ltd. “This initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage more people to join this noble act.”

Join the Movement: Blood Donation Camps Across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The campaign extends its reach beyond the digital realm. In collaboration with the Red cross blood donation call center, Kriti will organize blood donation camps across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These camps aim to provide accessible avenues for individuals to engage in blood donation. As a gesture of gratitude, certificates will be awarded to blood donors during these events.

Be a Part of the Change: Get Involved with #SalutingEverydaySuperheroes

Kriti Nutrients Ltd. cordially invites you to celebrate and empower the everyday heroes within your community. Here's how you can contribute:

Spread Awareness: Share the "#SalutingEverydaySuperheroes" short film on your social media platforms and encourage others to explore the significance of blood donation and mother's recognition.

Be an Everyday Superhero: Recognize and celebrate mothers as everyday superheroes, where blood donation is just one aspect of the initiatives we have undertaken to honor them.

Join the Conversation: Utilize #SalutingEverydaySuperheroes on social media to express your views on blood donation and nominate the women you admire as everyday heroes.

Together, let's embrace the spirit of compassion and gratitude as we honor the superheroes in our midst and strive to create a healthier, more resilient community.

"#SalutingEverydaySuperheroes" film, please visit:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Va95HHtEyVw

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.