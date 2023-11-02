Kriti Sanon Sets Marks & Spencer's 100th Store Aglow with Bollywood Glamour

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Marks & Spencer, the British retail giant, hit a momentous milestone with the launch of its 100thstore, graced by Bollywood's radiant star Kriti Sanon. The event sparkled with charm, epitomizing the brand's enduring commitment to style & quality.The 100thStore situated at the bustling Linking Road, Santacruz, is being touted as Mumbai’s newest fashion landmark where customers can now shop for all M&S clothing, accessories, home and beauty products at this grand store sprawling across more than 22000 sq feet.The new location opens with the newest Autumn /Winter ‘23 collection launch with just the right styles and trends to ring in the party season. Thoughtfully crafted with contemporary silhouettes echoing the premium aesthetic that M&S is loved for. Curated with varied textures and fabrics that present a timeless stance onmodern clothing.

Gurfateh Pirzada, Malini Agarwal, Shibani Bedi, Kashyap Shangari at Marks & Spencer's 100th Store Launch in India

Luxurious fabrics, tailored silhouettes, incorporating tweed, denims and knits pops of vibrant hues. The autumn-winter vibe is embraced perfectly while blending in style with functionality. Ring in the party season with the tight touches of bling and a winter wardrobethat is a mix of relaxed comfort with fashion.As Kriti Sanon officially inaugurated the 100thM&S store, the moment symbolized the brand’s enduring style and its commitment to providing quality fashion to its patrons.Kriti Sanonshared her top three reasons for loving M&S and exclaimed,"The winter collection is a true reflection of my personal style - I adore the versatile range of casuals and smart wear. Right from the signature pleated skirt, the inherently British checks, the electric colours, and flattering fits. M&S has always delivered super comfortable, and stylish collections every season.”Following this momentous occasion, an exclusive after-party unfolded, hosting the crème de la crème of the industry namely the class starlets which included Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaramana, Zeyn Shaw, Rytasha Rathore, Kashyap Shangari, Monic Choudhary, Miss Malini, Yuvika Chaudhary, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Smriti Khanna, Shibani Bedi, Danish Sood, and many more. The event was a spectacular blend of young and established talents, and popular names from the web streaming industry to Bollywood sensations, all grooving to the beats of DJ Nina. The air was electric, charged with excitement, as the guests reveled in delightful cocktails and sumptuous cuisine, indulging in various experiential elements meticulously curated for the evening.Ritesh Mishra, Managing Director, Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "To our 5 million+ customers, thank you for your love for the brand and for embracing us with open arms. The steadfast customer loyalty we have received for our stylish offer, and expertise in lingerie, popular linen, and winter wear collections has helped us become 100 stores strong.This momentous occasion is a celebration of our journey together, and I have to express my gratitude towards the 2000+ colleagues who remain deeply committed to providing the best, every day!”

About Marks & Spencer India

Marks & Spencer opened its first store in India in 2001 and in April 2008 signed a Joint Venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd.

M&S now has 100 stores across 36 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Baroda, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the UK’s leading retailers.

Marks & Spencer is committed to making every moment special for its customers, through its high-quality clothing that it offers in over 1500 Marks & Spencer stores worldwide and online.

Internationally, Marks & Spencer trades in 34 markets, with over 400 stores and an online presence in 98 markets.

