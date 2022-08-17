KuCL program increased the opportunities for DevOps Engineers in IT hubs

India, 17th August 2022: Unnati Development and Training Center Pvt. Ltd., an IT training centre plans to expand its venture on a global platform.

Established in 2001, the company started functioning with the vision of providing ‘Quality Education’ to individuals and corporates. The training centre has Mr. Ashutosh Sudhakar Bhakare as director, senior corporate trainer and consultant with his team in the esteemed training centre. Mr. Bhakare, a passionate person coming from a Tier II city, has visited around 6+ countries and nearly all IT hubs in India. He, along with his team of professionals are conducting online and offline classes for engineering at the college level based on current disruptive technologies such as Linux, AWS, Azure, Google, DevOps, Kubernetes, Openshift, Docker, GIT, Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform etc in Aurangabad to make his local to global vision execute with flying colours.

Mr. Ashutosh Sudhakar Bhakare, Director of Unnati Development and Training Center Pvt. Ltd. says, “Understanding Linux OS is about as important, in my opinion, as the air we breathe. It is difficult to pull out Linux from DevOps tools. Additionally, taking applications on containers and Kubernetes has given wings to the growth of DevOps and the entire software and IT systems.” He currently holds RHCI, JBCI, SCI, GAT, MCT, RHCA XI*, CKA, CKAD, and CKS global accreditation. In addition to that, he is a Docker Community Leader, Fedora and Red Hat Active Contributor. DevOps has partnered with Red Hat for providing training sessions for their leading IT certification courses in System Administration; Open Stack; Ansible; Puppet; Openshift; Cloud Computing; Enterprise Virtualization; Clustering and Storage Operations; and DevOps Automation.

Targeting for achieving the vision of providing quality education service to students; is something no one ever expected. In DevOps, there is a wide range of classes conducted which start with the very basic computer user training and slowly extend to the advanced courses.

With 1200+ trained and successful working professionals each year, Unnati is moving a step ahead to fulfill its mission of training individuals to become future engineers. Over 600 freshers (Mostly Students) join Unnati each year which shows how impactful the training centre is, on individuals.

50+ IT companies have sought training under the guidance and supervision of Unnati’s director, Mr. Ashutosh S. Bhakare. Having a work experience of over 22 years, Mr. Bhakare is an inspiration for this centre and has also been awarded as the ‘Best Trainer’ twice in the customer criterion by Red Hat Inc. The centre is proud to have 10,000+ students onboard who have been introduced to Open-Source Technology through seminars and workshops conducted at no cost. The training centre has its own team of Corporate Trainers and Consultants to make the process smooth and flawless.

Unnati Development and Training centre is currently high on demand, with no looking back in their training and educational journey. For jobs based on DevOps, the current disruptive technologies such as Linux, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, GIT & Jenkins is a must and need to be known to job aspirants. Even if an aspirant is looking forward to becoming a successful and skilled Developer, having proper knowledge of the technological know-how plays a vital role. In order to help out candidates with complex technical difficulties, DevOps has developed its unique course named KuCL. KuCL is a course that can be undertaken by students which will help them to learn about vital technologies with a 50% subsidy cost.

Unnati’s KuCL program offers two key achievements: having one Global Certification, on Red Hat openshift. RHCSA would probably be the first step to dive deep into the pool of DevOps careers because in most companies, Linux is the most commonly used developing tool. Along with Linux, RHCSA would lay emphasis on AWS, Containers, Docker, Podman, CRI-O, Kubernetes, Openshift, Git and Jenkins in the entire six months course. The mode of conducting the course would either be online or offline or in a hybrid mode. The batch size is restricted to just 30 students for maintaining the quality training experience and better practical on-field experience.

Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt. Ltd. received loads of positive responses from students. An Associate Technical Support Engineering student Vaishnavi Deshpande from India shared his experience being trained under DevOps. He says, “At the time I joined Unnati Development and Training Center, I expected it to be a regular coaching class on the courses we have selected. But after I started learning, I got to know that trainers here never taught only the Bookish syllabus, we have learnt more than that here. The best thing about this institute is it follows a practical approach to each and every technical topic. After all, we learn the best when WE DO IT. Thanks to Unnati Development and Training Center with your support I was able to complete my dream of getting selected in the Red Hat.” After such overwhelming responses, DevOps will surely turn out to be a renowned Engineering training centre and taking it from a local to a global level and achieving the goals successfully would be no less than a lifetime achievement for DevOps.

To know more, please visit: http://unnatidevelopment.in/

