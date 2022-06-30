KuCoin Referral Code 2022: QBSSSPH1 for 40% off all trading fees

KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange that supports a wide range of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Since its creation in September 2017, KuCoin has grown to become one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, with over 10 million registered users from practically every country on the planet.

The KuCoin referral code is: QBSSSPH1 which can be used to claim the best signup bonus on KuCoin for 40% off all trading fees and up to $510 in KuCoin bonus rewards. You can copy and past the code at the KuCoin registration screen to claim.

What is the KuCoin referral code and how do I use it?

QBSSSPH1 is the code to copy.

Go to the KuCoin registration page.

QBSSSPH1 should be pasted into the 'referral code' box.

To finish the form, fill in the sign-up information.

Then take advantage of your 40% fee reduction – as well as the other welcome benefits.

How do I get the extra benefits?

Once you've signed up, you can go to the KuCoin rewards area to see the prizes and rewards you can claim. There's also a 'mystery box,' which gives new users a random USDT welcome prize. Plus, KuCoin also rewards users for users for 1st deposit, 1st trade, and it also offers weekly trading competitions to earn extra rewards.

Is the KuCoin referral code valid for both the app and the website?

Yes, you may use the referral code on both Apple and Android mobile apps as well as the web-based version; simply copy and paste the code QBSSSPH1.

What are the trading fees on the KuCoin exchange?

KuCoin has extremely low trading costs, starting at just 0.1 percent per trade, making it one of the most cost-effective cryptocurrency exchanges. Active traders and users who purchase KCS (Kucoin's own cryptocurrency) receive further discounts from KuCoin.

How can I get my own KuCoin referral code?

All users are able to share their own referral code, after they have signed up which will allow them to earn additional bonuses and rewards for inviting their friends.

Conclusion

KuCoin is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers minimal trading fees, a diverse range of investment possibilities, and generous new member bonuses. It's no surprise that they've quickly grown to become one of the largest and most popular bitcoin trading platforms. So, if you want to save money on trading fees while also having access to a wide range of trading alternatives, use the KuCoin referral code QBSSSPH1 to save 40% on your trading expenses.

