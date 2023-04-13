KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSS6JC (Claim Best Signup Reward)

The KuCoin referral code is QBSSS6JC. Use the code at signup to claim the best welcome bonus and other exclusive rewards. You can also earn 40% commissions and trading fee discounts with the KuCoin referral affiliate program.

Get the exclusive KuCoin referral bonus here.

Since its inception, Kucoin has become one of the premier cryptocurrency exchanges on the market today. With an almost endless amount of trading tools, great promotional offers, and low trading fees, it is easy to why it has become the number one choice for many traders worldwide

How to use the KuCoin referral code?

Using the KuCoin referral code is very simple when you follow the steps below.

Copy the Referral Code: QBSSS6JC

Then visit the KuCoin Signup page here

Enter you signup details, which will include a valid email or mobile telephone number

Pick a secure password

Click signup/join/create account

Verify you signup via the email or telephone number provided

Now you have completed the sign up and have successfully applied the KuCoin referral code

After following these steps, you will be able to claim the amazing welcome bonus, which includes a $10 new users rewards and an extra $500 in welcome rewards. You can also join the refer and earn program to earn extra rewards and cash back on all cryptocurrency trades.

KuCoin Referral Code Summary 2023

KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSS6JC

New User Bonus: $10 USDT

Welcome Rewards: $500 USDT

Trading Fee Discount: 20% With KCS

Refer and Earn: 40% Commission

KuCoin Features

World-wide exchange

Great for new and experienced users

Access to advanced trading tools

Free trading bots

Very low trading fees

Very generous referral and affiliate program

Multiple language support

24/7 Customer support

Access to exclusive currencies

FIAT support

Low-cost withdrawals

Who are KuCoin?

KuCoin is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. It was founded in 2017 by a group of blockchain enthusiasts and has since become one of the most popular exchanges in the world by trading volume.

KuCoin offers a wide range of trading pairs, including some that are not commonly found on other exchanges. It is well-known for its low fees, intuitive platform, and speedy transaction processing. Their native token, KuCoin Shares (KCS), provides users with discounts on trading fees, and rewards them for holding the token.

About the KuCoin Referral Program

KuCoin is a popular cryptocurrency exchange that offers a referral program to its users to earn rewards by inviting new users to the platform. To get started, users need to sign up for an account on the KuCoin website and navigate to the referral centre.

In the referral centre, users can generate a referral code or link to share with their friends and family members. When a new user signs up using the referral code or link, both the user and the referrer will receive a bonus.

The KuCoin referral program offers a commission of up to 50% on each referral's trading fees, which will be paid out in the form of USDT.

Additionally, users can earn rewards based on the number of new users they invite to the platform. Overall, the KuCoin referral program is an excellent way to earn additional income by inviting others to join the exchange.

Remember to always use reputable and trustworthy referral codes such as :QBSSS6JC to ensure the safety of your funds.

About the KuCoin Affiliate program\

While very similar to the referral program, the KuCoin affiliate program is targets towards institutions, media outlets, influencers and other individuals who bring in large amounts of new users to KuCoin, Offing multi levels of commissions, and the ability the earn earns commissions for 2nd tier referrals, this has proven to be a very lucrative opportunity for those who join the program. We recommend you use the KuCoin affiliate code: QBSSS6JC to join the program and claim the best welcome reward for affiliates.

KuCoin Conclusion

If you looking for a worldwide exchange with low fees, fantastic promotions, and world class trading tools, then we highly recommend you look at KuCoin. Remember to use KuCoin referral code QBSSS6JC at signup to claim the best welcome bonus and make the most of all your crypto trades.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

