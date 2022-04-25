KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSS6N7 get $10 bonus plus 30% fee discount

KuCoin has all the big names, with over 700 crypto listings (and rising). The site includes something for every investor, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Altcoins and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), KuCoin has it all.

KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange, with one out of every four cryptocurrency holders using the platform. The KuCoin referral code: QBSSS6N7 can be entered at the KuCoin signup screen to receive a $10 bonus and a 30% discount on all trading costs. You can also earn $10 by sharing your own code with friends after you sign up.

How to use a KuCoin referral code

New users can copy the code QBSSS6N7 and paste it into the 'referral code' box on the KuCoin signup screen. After you've completed this and filled in all the required information, you'll be able to get your welcome bonus and a 30% discount at KuCoin.

Can I use the referral code with the KuCoin app?

Yes, you can, as the KuCoin code QBSSS6N7 is supported by Android, Apple, and, of course, the web browser.

How soon can new users start trading on KuCoin?

You may begin trading right away because the exchange is incredibly user-friendly and accessible to all types of users, from experienced traders to new crypto fans and investors. Furthermore, the exchange allows customers to postpone the identity verification (KYC) until they begin trading 1 BTC or more every day. This makes trading, withdrawals, and deposits considerably easier and faster, without the need to wait for KYC verification. Of course, on any site, KYC verification is always suggested to help protect your account and assets.

What kind of cryptocurrencies does KuCoin allow me to trade?

KuCoin has all the big names, with over 700 crypto listings (and rising). The site includes something for every investor, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Altcoins and initial Coin Offerings (ICO). Spot, margin, and future trading are all accessible, allowing users to invest their funds anyway they choose.

Can I get any other KuCoin discount?

Following the signup with the discount code, you can gain additional discounts by holding 6 or more KCS tokens or by being an active trader, both of which will reduce the amount of fees you pay on all your trades.

KuCoin Conclusion

Get your signup bonus and start saving on your trading fees today by using the KuCoin referral code QBSSS6N7. KuCoin is the greatest place to store and trade your cryptocurrency, with hundreds of cryptocurrencies to trade, cheap fees, and welcome offers, it offers a great platform for everyone.

