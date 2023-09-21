Kucoin Referral Code – QBSSS9K4 (Get $3200 Sign-up Bonus)

For new users, the Kucoin Referral Code is QBSSS9K4 Or can click directly on the link to Get The Kucoin Sign Up bonus here.

Using this code, you can get a $3200 sign-up bonus and Save 20% on your trading fees forever!

How to Create Account on Kucoin and Apply Referral Code

Visit KuCoin's Official Website: Open your web browser and go to the official KuCoin website. Make sure you're visiting the correct website.

Click on "Sign Up": Look for the "Sign Up" or "Register" button on the homepage, usually located in the upper right corner. Click on it to start the registration process.

Provide Your Email: You'll be prompted to enter your email address. Make sure it's a valid and accessible email address because you'll need to confirm your registration via an email verification link.

Create a Password: Choose a strong and secure password for your account. A strong password typically includes a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Confirm Your Password: Enter your chosen password again to confirm it.

Agree to Terms and Conditions: Read through KuCoin's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, and if you agree to them, check the box to accept them.

Complete CAPTCHA: Complete any CAPTCHA or verification challenges to prove you're not a robot.

Submit Your Registration: After filling in the required information and agreeing to the terms, click the "Sign Up" or "Register" button.

Email Verification: Check your email inbox for a verification email from KuCoin. Click on the verification link within the email to confirm your registration.

Set Up Security: After verifying your email, you may be prompted to set up additional security features like two-factor authentication (2FA) for added account security. It's highly recommended to enable 2FA to protect your account.

Complete Identity Verification (KYC): Depending on your location and the services you plan to use on KuCoin, you may need to complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. This typically involves providing identification documents like a passport or driver's license and a selfie.

Fund Your Account: Once your account is registered and verified, you can deposit funds into your KuCoin account. You can do this by transferring cryptocurrencies from another wallet or by purchasing cryptocurrencies directly on KuCoin if that option is available.

About Kucoin

KuCoin was founded by a group of blockchain enthusiasts led by Michael Gan. The exchange was launched in September 2017, with the goal of providing a reliable and user-friendly platform for trading a wide range of cryptocurrencies. It started small but quickly gained traction due to its innovative features and commitment to user security.

One of KuCoin's defining moments was its successful Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in September 2017, which raised over $20 million. This provided the exchange with the necessary resources to expand its operations and offer a diverse range of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Key Features of KuCoin

KuCoin has several features that have contributed to its popularity and success:

Extensive Cryptocurrency Selection: KuCoin offers a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, including popular options like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), as well as numerous altcoins. This extensive variety of trading pairs allows users to diversify their portfolios.

User-Friendly Interface: The exchange is known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The platform's design ensures that users can easily navigate and execute trades.

KuCoin Shares (KCS): KuCoin has its native cryptocurrency called KuCoin Shares (KCS). Holders of KCS receive various benefits, such as trading fee discounts, bonuses, and a share of the exchange's daily trading fees. This incentivizes users to participate in the KuCoin ecosystem actively.

Security Measures: Security is a top priority for KuCoin. The exchange implements advanced security protocols, including two-factor authentication (2FA), withdrawal whitelist settings, and cold storage for funds to protect users' assets from cyber threats.

KuCoin Futures: KuCoin offers a futures trading platform, allowing users to trade cryptocurrency contracts with leverage. This feature caters to both experienced traders and those looking to explore leveraged trading opportunities.

Staking and Pool-X: KuCoin provides staking services for several cryptocurrencies, enabling users to earn passive income by holding and staking their assets. Additionally, the exchange offers Pool-X, a platform for users to participate in liquidity mining and lockup programs to earn rewards.

KuCoin Community: KuCoin values its community and actively engages with users through various channels. This includes a KuCoin blog, social media presence, and regular updates on platform enhancements and partnerships.

Security Measures and Trustworthiness

One of the primary concerns in the cryptocurrency space is security. KuCoin has taken significant steps to ensure the safety of its users' funds and data. Some of the security measures employed by KuCoin include:

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): KuCoin encourages users to enable 2FA for an added layer of account security. This extra step helps protect against unauthorized access.

Withdrawal Whitelist: Users can set up a withdrawal whitelist, specifying the wallet addresses to which withdrawals are permitted. This feature prevents unauthorized withdrawals to unknown addresses.

Funds Safeguard: KuCoin stores the majority of user funds in cold wallets, which are offline and inaccessible to hackers. Only a small portion of funds required for daily operations is kept in hot wallets.

Insurance Fund: KuCoin has established an insurance fund to cover potential losses in the event of a security breach. This fund provides an additional layer of protection for user funds.

Regular Security Audits: KuCoin conducts regular security audits and penetration tests to identify and address vulnerabilities promptly.

Regulatory Compliance: KuCoin aims to comply with relevant regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions it operates. This commitment to compliance enhances the exchange's credibility and trustworthiness.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

