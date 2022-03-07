KuCoin Referral code QBSSSPH1 for 30% off fees and $10 welcome bonus

With over 700 cryptocurrencies supported by the KuCoin exchange, both new and experienced crypto investors can find almost any assets that they wish trade at KuCoin.

The KuCoin referral code is QBSSSPH1 and can be applied at the KuCoin signup screen, this will allow all users to save 30% on trading fees for life with the discount code. Plus, KuCoin allows new users to claim up to $510 in welcome rewards.

What is the KuCoin referral code and how to use it?

QBSSSPH1 is the code which you can copy.

Then visit the KuCoin registration page here

Paste the code QBSSSPH1 into the referral code box/section.

Finish the form by filling the rest of your details.

Then after signup you can enjoy your 30% trading fee discount and claim your KuCoin welcome bonus funds.

How simple is it to open a KuCoin account?

One of the many appeals of KuCoin is that it is very simple, quick and easy for new users to join. All you need is a valid email address to sign up and use the exchange. After verifying this email address, you can start trading right away, as you will now have access to all of KuCoin trading tools.

Do I need to complete KuCoin’s KYC verification?

Unlike most exchanges, KuCoin allows KYC to be totally optional for all users. Without KYC you will still have access to all of the trading tools and markets, and will be able to withdraw up to 5 Bitcoin per day – which will suit the needs of most investors. However, if you wish to increase the withdrawal limits further, KYC verification will be required.

What are the trading Fees of KuCoin?

KuCoin offers some of the lowest trading fees in the cryptocurrency market. With no monthly account fees, or withdrawal fees which makes it competitive with other crypto exchanges. As with all exchanges, to deposit your crypto is free of cost.

The trading costs at KuCoin are 0.1% of all trades, which his very low within the crypto market. Users can also unlock additional trading discounts, by increasing their VIP level by being a highly active trader, or by purchasing KCS (KuCoin’s native token) and using this to pay trading fees, which offers a further 20% discount. When you use the referral code QBSSSPH1 at signup screen, you get a further 30% discount off these fees.

What about KuCoin’s crypto-currency options?

Offering over 700 currency pairings, KuCoin's extensive range of cryptocurrencies, includes both well-known coins as well as new and emerging coins. Just some of the major coins available at KuCoin include: Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Uniswap (UNI), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Users also have the opportunity to purchase new coins via the Initial Coin Offerings (ICO’s). This allows investors to purchase new coins before they are released on the wider market, offering larger potential profits for early investors.

What is KuCoin’s KCS token?

KCS is Kucoin native token which allows users to get a further or discount on trading fees, and also gives users the chance to earn a passive income through a daily dividend. When a user holds 6 or more KCS, they will be entitled to share in KuCoin’s daily bonus, which is derived from the trading fees that KuCoin collects from all its trades. This allows all holders to earn extra funds just by holding the coin in their accounts.

What is KuCoin S?

KuCoin S provides a diversified and trusted crypto information feed which contains topics such as token price trends, new listings, trending coin/tokens, portfolios, etc. It is able to customize the feed using AI algorithms in conjunction with machine learning. Its goal is to allow every KuCoin user the opportunity to make easier trading decisions.

KuCoin Conclusion

KuCoin is a great choice to trade cryptocurrency as it offers its users low trading fees, a wide choice of crypto options. advanced trading features and further fee discounts. To take advantage of these great features, join KuCoin and use the referral code QBSSSPH1 today and get your 30% trading fee discount for life.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.