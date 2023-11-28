Kucoin Referral Code: QBSSSPMG – Save 40% on fees!

Kucoin referral code is QBSSSPMG. This Kucoin code can be used to claim upto 40% trading fee discount with 20% on signup and 20% when paying fees in KCS token. Users can also invite friends and get up to 60% in trading fee commission from the Kucoin affiliate program.

Kucoin referral bonus goes upto 700$ in bonus for new customers!

With the right Kucoin invite code users will save maximum if they create a new account and be able to claim the best kucoin invite bonus.

1. Access https://www.kucoin.com/r/af/QBSSSPMG

2. Insert email and password, make sure the referral code is “QBSSSPMG”.

3. Confirm email and sign in!

What is the best Kucoin Referral Code?

Best Kucoin Referral Code is QBSSSPMG. Using this code users will get the highest possible trading fee discount on Kucoin and the biggest invite bonus possible.

Kucoin's Referral and Affiliate Programs

When users sign up for Kucoin, they can use a referral code to receive a sign-up bonus and special trading fee discounts. Simply enter the code during the registration process, and users will be eligible for exciting rewards and benefits. Users can find these codes shared by users online or receive one from a friend who's already a Kucoin user.

Kucoin Affiliate Program

Kucoin offers a comprehensive affiliate program that provides additional benefits to its users. By joining the program, users can get commissions from users they've referred. This commission is based on the percentage of their trading fees. As an affiliate, users will receive a unique referral link to share with others. This link can be shared on users’ website, blog, or social media channels to attract more users to Kucoin.

Invite Friends to Kucoin

To increase your benefits and grow the Kucoin community, users can invite friends to join the platform. When friends sign up using the referral link, they will also receive a sign-up bonus and reduced trading fees. This mutually beneficial system helps both users and their friends save on fees while making the most of the trading experience.

Referral Link Usage

The referral link is a powerful tool for attracting new users to Kucoin while benefiting from the referral program. Users can share it on various platforms, such as forums, blogs, and social media, to increase its visibility. It's essential to promote the link ethically and avoid spamming or sharing it with people who aren't interested in cryptocurrency trading.

Commission Structure

Kucoin's commission structure is designed to reward users for each user that signs up and trades on the platform using the referral link. Users’ commission is calculated as a percentage of their trading fees. Moreover, Kucoin also offers commission on its native token, KCS, meaning that the more users referred, the higher the benefits. This system encourages users to share their referral link and continue promoting Kucoin throughout the crypto community.

Kucoin Referral Program FAQ

Best Kucoin Referral Code?

The best Kucoin Invite code is QBSSSPMG, making users save the maximum possible and gives the highest bonus possible. Users can use the code via mobile or PC.

Best Kucoin Invite bonus?

To get the best bonus on Kucoin, users can sign up using KuCoin referral Code QBSSSPMG to get 700$ bonus and save 40% on trading fees!

Can I use Kucoin’s referral code QBSSSPMG if I already have an account?

No, the Kucoin referral code QBSSSPMG is only for new Kucoin users. If users have an old Kucoin account without KYC, they can create a new one using the Kucoin code above.

Is there a limit to the number of users or commission I can get using my Kucoin referral code?

No, there is no limit on the amount of commission users can gets or the amount of new users they invite!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

