KuCoin Referral Promo Code: QBSSSPH1 (Claim Exclusive New User Reward)

The best referral code for KuCoin is QBSSSPH1 which should be entered during signup to receive a $510 USDT signup bonus. You can also receive a trading fee discount and earn additional rewards by sharing your referral code with friends and family.

Claim an exclusive signup incentive by using this referral link for KuCoin.

KuCoin Exchange, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, is well-known in Asian and international markets. KuCoin, a digital asset platform founded 2017, it offers spot trading, derivatives trading, staking, crypto loans, and crypto yield products, among other services.

How do you use a KuCoin referral code?

This is very straightforward; please copy the code QBSSSPH1 as we will need it to create your account. Then visit the KuCoin registration page here to get started. After visiting the registration page, you must enter the code QBSSSPH1 where it states "referral code." Complete the form by entering your email address and selecting a password, and then click the sign-up button. Now that the KuCoin referral code has been applied, you have received the highest available sign-up bonus.

Does the KuCoin Referral Code function on iOS or Android?

Yes, you can repeat the previous steps, as the code QBSSSPH1 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, as well as all web browser versions on KuCoin.

How do I claim $510 USDT from KuCoin?

To qualify for the welcome incentive, you must first register with the KuCoin referral code QBSSSPH1. Then, after establishing an account, you navigate to your profile and visit the rewards section to claim all the incredible bonuses that are awaiting you. This also includes the fantastic $10 free new users reward.

Can new KuCoin users generate and distribute their own referral codes?

Yes, once you become a member of KuCoin, you will be able to share your own personal unique referral code with friends and family to earn cashback whenever they make a transaction. Simply navigate to your profile and click ‘referrals' to be redirected to a new page where you can copy and paste your unique referral code.

2023 KuCoin Referral Code Summary

KuCoin referral code = QBSSSPH1

Signup Bonus = $510

Refer to Earn = 40% Discount

Affiliate programme = 55% commissions

Has KuCoin developed an app?

Currently, KuCoin has one of the finest crypto trading apps on the market, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

What are KuCoin's transaction costs?

KuCoin has some of the lowest trading fees on the market, with Maker fees and taker costs beginning at 0.1% respectively, for professional merchants. Fees can be reduced from the default 0.1% based on KCS holdings and trading volume.

How can I save on KuCoin trading fees?

After using the exclusive Kucoin referral code QBSSSPH1, we recommend you use Kucoin native token KCS which will allow you to claim an extra 20% off all your trading fees. Holding KCS will also give you an extra bonus too.

What is the KCS bonus?

KCS Bonus is an incentive mechanism exclusive to KCS holders and KuCoin ecosystem developers. It is also regarded as one of the finest passive income sources.

Simply stated, users who hold at least six KCS on the KuCoin platform are eligible for a daily bonus comprised of fifty percent of the platform's daily trading fee revenue.

The quantity of rewards available to users depends on the number of KCS they possess and the volume of trades on the KuCoin Exchange.

KuCoin Conclusion

There is nothing else to know about KuCoin Exchange. This is the referral code: QBSSSPH1. The information we have provided will be extremely helpful for you to receive a sign-up incentive. To receive a fantastic bonus, simply input this code during registration.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.