KuCoin Referral Promo Code QBSSSPKL (2024)

QBSSSPKL is the Kucoin app referral code. With 20% off upon signup and 20% off when paying with KCS token, you can use this Kucoin code to receive a trading fee discount of up to 40%. Additionally, users can introduce friends and benefit from the Kucoin affiliate program is up to 60% trading fee income.

Benefits of Kucoin Referral Code

Kucoin is thrilled to present a unique promotion that is available to all new users. Get 20% off trading costs and a welcome gift pack valued at up to $700 USDT! Only new members and users of the Kucoin community have access to this special coupon code, which will enable you to make more financial savings. Simply enter the promo code "QBSSSPKL" when creating an account to use the Kucoin referral code. The referral code ought to be entered for you immediately when you click on the referral link here.



How to Create an Account with QBSSSPKL as Your Kucoin Referral Code

Simply complete these steps to be eligible for the Kucoin referral program 40% trading discount and sign-up bonuses:



Go to the Kucoin sign-up website.

During the sign-up procedure, make sure the referral code QBSSSPKL is entered in the appropriate field. Finish the KYC (Know Your Customer) and registration procedures.

Put money down and get trading!

20% of all trading fees will be automatically applied to your trades. Cheers!

Visit the KuRewards Hub to see additional opportunities to save and receive rewards:

Purchase cryptocurrency with your initial investment to receive a reward of up to $400 USDT!

Trade cryptocurrency to receive a time-limited incentive worth 600 USDT as well as up to 1,400 USDT! To save an extra 20% on costs, use Kucoin's native token (KCS) to pay for fees.

To increase your chances of winning rewards, finish pro-trading tasks in the rewards centre

KuCoin platform benefits

For seasoned cryptocurrency investors, especially those outside of the United States, KuCoin may be an attractive option due to its extensive feature set and affordable fees. As KuCoin does have a licence to operate in many regions around the world;, you can still use the website to do a number of tasks, such purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies. The site works well for traders who already own cryptocurrency and want to trade less popular coins also.



Minimal trading fees: Per trade, KuCoin levies a 0.1% fee. For instance, you would only have to pay a $1 transaction charge if you bought $1,000 worth of Litecoin (LTC). This is comparable to Binance and among the lowest in the sector.



Helping small-cap cryptocurrency

A wide variety of tokens, including lesser-known currencies and small-cap coins with enormous development potential, are listed on KuCoin.



Buy cryptocurrency with fiat money.

It is possible to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies, such as USD, EUR, GBP, CNY, CAD, and AUD, through peer-to-peer fiat trading, credit, or debit cards.



An approachable and novice-friendly platform

Trading with KuCoin is simple and entertaining thanks to its superb design, which is accessible through both desktop and mobile apps.



Non-reservation trading

You can trade on KuCoin straight from your private wallet via its partner, the Arwen protocol, if security is a major concern for you.

The KuCoin Referral Code Summary

In conclusion, the KuCoin Crypto Exchange is a reliable, approachable platform with lots of features and advantages. It offers both novice and experienced traders support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, affordable trading costs, and cutting-edge security measures. Do not pass up this fantastic chance to get a sign-up bonus worth up to $700 USDT and a 20% reduction on all trading expenses. Use the referral code "QBSSSPKL" to sign up now and take advantage of KuCoin Exchange's full potential.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.