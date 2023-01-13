KVS practice material provided for the 1st time based on official KVS mock test

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Recruitment 2022 notification has put the whole country's aspirants on high alert with lots of changes introduced for the coveted 13,404 posts of teaching and non-teaching. One big relief is the announcement of practice material for all KVS PRT, TGT and PGT applicants in collaboration with KVS seasoned experts.

KVS has introduced a new section for the first time called ‘Perspectives on Education and Leadership’ of 60 marks (60Q) which is considered a blended version of Pedagogy and Leadership subject. A lot of people were complaining about the new section's sudden introduction. Alongside, for the first time the paper was to be conducted online (CBT mode). Because of this, KVS officially introduced a mock test on their website last week, to give applicants an idea of the new exam pattern.

Today, another welcome move in terms of practice book material on this new pattern is announced in collaboration with top KVS experts of the country. This practice book is launched in both Hindi and English medium, in collaboration with Agrawal Examcart as the expert publishing entity.

“KVS Exam is life-changing for many applicants and a lot of uncertainty was there this time. The market is flooded with material of old pattern questions that are not of the correct syllabus or difficulty level. This KVS practice book 100% follows the pattern, and difficulty level and is a must for every serious applicant to score well, based on a solid basic foundation”

- Says Prateek Shivalik, KVS Teacher and Nationwide Speaker

Prateek has more than 15 years of teaching experience and regularly conducts training sessions for KVS students across the nation. He has been roped in for this KVS material to edit and review this KVS Book. He goes on to say that candidates must cover all essential and high-weightage topics and devise a perfect study plan in the last 2 months.

A special collection of past year KVS official papers is also included in the book to familiarise with the most repeated questions in all 4 sections.

It’s a very common practice for publishers and ed-tech platforms to provide outdated study material to launch fast and mislead students. Such a practice book will help applicants study from the most genuine and reputed source as these books are strictly based on the new syllabus and online mock test officially provided on the KVS website. A special collection of past year KVS official papers is also included in the book to familiarise with the most repeated questions in all 4 sections.

Link to practice material provided

KVS normally doesn’t provide such online mock tests for exams but this is the first time such material is provided to applicants due to changes in the paper pattern. Passing the CTET exam is thankfully not mandatory to apply for the KVS PGT Exam 2023. Candidates must have passed CTET paper 2 to apply for TGT and CTET Paper 1 to apply for KVS PRT 2023 Exam.

Everyone is waiting for the exam dates to be announced, which is expected to come anytime in the next 1-2 weeks. Let’s hope the dates come out soon and the applicants can plan their practice schedule accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Agarwal Group of Publication by HT Brand Studio.