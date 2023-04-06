Home / Brand Stories / Lakhani Financial Services aims to raise $3Mn in FY24 for its startups

Published on Apr 06, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Lakhani Financial Services is passionate about mentoring potential entrepreneurs to make the best progress in their entrepreneurial journey

ByHT Brand Studio

In today's cut- throat startups ecosystem, it is important for startups to get funded to cover marketing, growth, and operating expenses to build a business.

Keeping this problem in mind, Devansh Lakhani launched Lakhani Financial Services for startups for fundraising, business plans and pitch decks.

Started in 2018, Lakhani Financial Services provide the best-in-class startup consulting services to help startups raise funds and connect with ethical and dynamic investors which include Venture capital funds, angel investors and family offices. The company is now also expanding its network to foreign startups and investors.

To help startups get funded with the best results possible, LFS assists in developing an effective business plan with near to accurate valuation, along with a pitch deck to help the founder win the hearts of his investors.

"With a dream to help startups become the unicorns of tomorrow, we envision being the Top Startup Consulting Services Firm in India. With sheer passion and hard work, we aim to bring the best of the services, whether it be startup fundraising services or Investor networking. All we aim is for the best for our startups and investors," says Devansh.

Devansh Lakhani who is a CA and an Angel Investor is the director of LFS. They have worked with 200+ startups and raised funds for 12+ startups which include Braavoking, a men's grooming company, learn clues, an edtech startup, SynergyX, a healthtech startup and so on. "We plan to raise ~$3Mn for our startups on this financial year," states Devansh

Lakhani Financial Services is passionate about mentoring potential entrepreneurs to make the best progress in their entrepreneurial journey with a vision of helping 1000+ startups grow in their path to success and facilitate unsurpassable growth in the startups.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

