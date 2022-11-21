Last Chance to Apply for SCIT via SNAP; Apply before 24th November

India, 21st November 2022: The countdown has begun to apply for Symbiosis Centre of Information Technology (SCIT)'s cutting-edge and in-demand MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and MBA Specializations in IT Business Management programmes. A constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SCIT is a leading institution leveraging technical and business education in India. Aspirants need to register for SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2022 to enrol for the two industry relevant and new-age programmes. The last date to apply is 24th November 2022.

Following an easy-to-follow step-by-step process, the aspirant can fill out the application online and upload the required documents along with full payment of the application fee before the deadline. The common entrance exam, SNAP 2022, is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted across the country on three dates: December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022(Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days.

SNAP 2022 is a general aptitude test which entails 60 Multiple-Choice Questions among which 15 are based on knowledge regarding General English with a focus on Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability; 25 and 20 questions test Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, respectively. 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect one. Each aspirant is eligible to undertake up to 3 attempts at the exam, and the best performance among the three, will be considered for the selection process.

As the next step of the admission procedure, shortlisted candidates have to appear for the GE-PIWAT (Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test) round. Following its completion, the final merit list will be drawn based on combined performance in SNAP and GE-PIWAT. In the merit list, 50 % of weightage will be attributed to SNAP scores (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks); 10 % to Group Exercise (GE), and 30% to Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Test Ability (WAT) each.

60 seats are available for MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) & 180 seats available for MBA(ITBM). For eligibility, candidates must have a minimum of 50% or equivalent grade in their undergraduate degree (45 % for SC and ST candidates) along with Mathematics or Applied Mathematics in the 12th standard or equivalent qualification for MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics).

SCIT’s MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and Specializations in MBA (IT Business Management) have been designed to prepare aspirants to become the leaders of Industry 4.0, the tech-enabled market economy. Both the programmes, with their tech-integrated management courses, have massive applications across sectors.

For the scientifically oriented and analytical aspirants who want to lead today’s data-centric market, the MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) will equip them with the requisite domain knowledge taught by experts via real-time data-driven problems. Further, the candidates can gain expertise in essential tools used in the industry, such as R, Python, Tableau, Hadoop, and MapReduce, as well as forge industry connections through the institute's network. After successful completion of the programme, students will be prepared to take up several major roles in the growing Data Science and Analytics industries.

On the other hand, the MBA Specializations in IT Business Management brings advanced technical courses such as Systems Specialisations; Information Security Management; Digital Transformation, and Data Science. It has been crafted by industry leaders and the foremost academics in the field to create expert technocrats ready to take up challenging roles in Functional Consultancy, Requirements Engineering, Process Optimization, Business Development, Business Analysis, Quality Management, and Business Process Management,Data Analyst, Product management, IT advisory. Cybersecurity consulting, Digital transformation consultancy to name a few.

Imparting the two new-age MBA programmes, SCIT was established (1999) to enhance technical education in the country and produce management professionals who can solve the prevalent problems in the industry with innovative and tech-driven methods.

For more information visit: https://www.scit.edu/

To apply for MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and MBA Specializations in IT Business Management aspirants can visit-

https://snap2022.ishinfosys.com/sn20y22/apply/Index.aspx#_ga=2.239766080.2145535047.1661517402-2146112618.1661517402

