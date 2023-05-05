Last few days to enrol for SICSR; Here is what you need to know

Pune, 5th May 2023: Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), one of the leading institutes of computer studies in India, has invited the candidates who have registered for SET 2023 to apply for its undergraduate programmes in the field of information technology, computer applications and business management.

From the current academic year (June 2023), SICSR is offering 4-year UG programmes namely BCA Honours with Major and Minor and BBA(IT) Honours with Major and Minor as per New Education Policy (NEP). Both the programmes have exit options after the first year (Certificate will be given), second year (Diploma), third year (BCA or BBA(IT) degree) and Fourth year (BCA Honours with Major and Minor, BBA(IT) Honours with Major and Minor).

The candidates who wish to apply for the SICSR programmes must fill out the online application form available on the official website of the institute (https://www.sicsr.ac.in/) and pay the application fee of INR 1000/- per programme by 26th May 2023. Admission to SICSR programmes is based on the performance in SET 2023 followed by Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test (PI-WAT). The computer-based SET 2023 exam will be conducted in two slots on May 6 and May 14, 2023.

SICSR Pune offers UG programmes such as BCA, BCA (Honours), and BBA (IT). The institute also offers PG programmes like MBA (IT), MBA (Digital Transformation), and MSc (Computer Applications). All these programmes are designed to equip the students with the latest skills and knowledge in the field of information technology, computer applications and business management.

Furthermore, SICSR Pune is ranked among the top institutes in India for its academic excellence and placement record. The institute has been ranked #1 in the West Zone for BCA and #3 for BBA (IT) in the ‘Best Colleges 2022-2023’ Survey Report by OPEN Magazine. It has also been ranked #2 among the top BCA colleges and #8 among the top BBA colleges in India by India Today-2022. The institute has also received recognition from Outlook, CSR GHRDC, and other reputed agencies.

SICSR Pune boasts of a strong industry interface and a dedicated placement cell that provides ample opportunities for students to get placed in reputed companies. Some of the top recruiters of SICSR Pune include Deloitte, Amdocs, Infosys, HPE, Titan, Capgemini, ZS Associates, TCS, Vodafone Shared Service, ATOS Syntel, Cognizant, D.E. Shaw India Pvt. Ltd, Amazon, DeltaX, WIPRO, FIS Global, IBM, Byju’s, Persistent Systems, TCS, HSBC, VMWare, Larsen and Toubro Infotech, and many more. With the highest packages of Rs. 21.5 LPA and Rs. 14 LPA for UG and MSc. (CA) programmes respectively, the SICSR cohort has demonstrated its immense potential.

The Institute also has a distinguished alumni network that works at leading companies such as Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Apple, RBS, Intel, Deutsche Bank, Oracle, HDFC, Goldman, Sachs, Accenture, Veritas, Technologies, ITC, Infotech, Michelin, and many more.

SICSR Pune invites all aspiring candidates to apply for its UG programmes and unlock lucrative careers with new-age programmes and attractive placement offers. For more details about the programme's eligibility criteria admission process fee structure scholarships and facilities visit https://www.sicsr.ac.in/ or https://www.set-test.org/sicsr.html.

